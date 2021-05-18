Cyclone Tauktae: Army, Air Force, Navy join rescue efforts
Army, Navy and Air Force continue their search and rescue operations as the government steps up the fight against the devastating cyclonic storm Tauktae that caused major destruction in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The cyclonic storm has now hit Gujarat with wind speeds of up to 160km/h (100mph). Scroll through some pictures of the rescue operations.
Cyclone Tauktae: Army, Air Force, Navy join rescue efforts
Naval officers from INS Dronacharya undertake rescue operation after heavy rain at Chellanam panchayat in Ernakulam district, Kochi. Credit: PTI
Four crew of Tug Coromandal Supporter IX, grounded off Mulki rocks in Karnataka, after they were airlifted in a Navy helicopter. All 9 crew have been saved by ICG and Indian Navy. Credit: PTI
An IAF plane deployed to carry NDRF personnel and tonnes load to Ahmedabad as part of preparations for Cyclone Tauktae. Credit: PTI
Naval officers from INS Dronacharya with people of the area rescue an old woman, after heavy rain at Chellanam panchayat in Ernakulam district, Kochi. Credit: PTI
Police and rescue personnel evacuate local residents from a flooded house in a coastal area after heavy rains under the influence of cyclone Tauktae in Kochi. Credit: AFP
Frontline workers help people cross a flooded street after heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters
Ship Samarth rescues 15 people from a fishing boat named Milad off Goa Coast. Credit: PTI
Police and rescue personnel evacuate a local resident through a flooded street in a coastal area after heavy rains under the influence of cyclone Tauktae in Kochi. Credit: AFP
A member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) uses a megaphone to appeal to fishermen to stay away from the shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in the western state of Gujarat. Credit: Reuters
