<p>Patna: Is Union Minister for MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jitan-ram-manjhi">Jitan Ram Manjhi</a> becoming a liability for the BJP-led NDA?</p><p>The HAM leader, who is the sole party MP from Gaya in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar </a>and a member of the Cabinet in the Narendra Modi Government, has caused huge embarrassments to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar through his politically incorrect statements in the last three days.</p><p>It all started with his public address in Bihar where he recalled how he made his partyman, who was trailing during the 2020 Assembly polls, win through the ‘help’ of then Gaya DM Abhishek Singh. “The one who lost during the 2025 Assembly election should have approached me, and I would have again asked the DM to help him win,” said Manjhi, who won the Lok Sabha election from Gaya in 2024.</p><p>As the Opposition made hue and cry of poll rigging and accused the NDA of ‘vote-chori’, Manjhi backtracked and clarified that he was speaking about recounting of votes.</p>.Jitan Ram Manjhi's video triggers fresh 'vote chori' row in Bihar.<p>Before the ‘vote-chori’ charge could subside, Manjhi made another politically incorrect statement saying all the MPs and MLAs take commission in the MPLAD fund, including development funds meant for local MLAs. “If my son Santosh Suman (Minister in Nitish Government) is not taking commission, I would suggest him to start taking his cut (even 40 paise out of Rs 100). Through a development fund of Rs 5 crore, you will earn several lakhs and help our party HAM grow. I have myself given Rs 40 lakh to my party through such a fund,” said Manjhi.</p><p>Aware of the fact that his ‘loaded statement’ may cause huge embarrassment to the BJP leadership, Manjhi again backtracked and blamed the media for twisting his statements. “I was trying to explain how everyone takes his or her own commission in the development fund meant for MPs and MLAs,” said Manjhi about his suggestion to his minister son, who is now the national president of the HAM.</p><p><strong>Latest threat</strong> </p><p>As if the two faux pas were not enough, Manjhi stirred another row by threatening to walk out of the NDA if his demand for the Rajya Sabha berth was not met. “During the 2024 Lok Sabha seats, my party was promised two Lok Sabha seats and a RS berth. However, we got only one LS seat, which we won. I am grateful to PM Modi who made me the Union Minister. But our Rajya Sabha berth promise remains unfulfilled. If our demand is not met, we may walk out of the NDA,” said Manjhi, aware of the fact that given the strength of the NDA, the five RS seats, which will fall vacant in April 2026, will be distributed amongst the JD (U) and the BJP (with two RS seats each) and one for the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (R).</p>