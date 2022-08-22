Grand Vitara to XUV400, new SUVs to launch in September
Here we take a look at five swanky new SUVs set to be launched in September 2022.
Audi Q3 2023: Audi is all set to unveil the most anticipated car, the Q3 2023 model. One can book this car with an initial payment of Rs 2 lakh. The 2023 Audi Q3 will come in two trims – Premium Plus and Technology and will be powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. Credit: Audi
Hyundai Venue N-Line: Hyundai is all set to launch the sportier version of the sub-compact SUV on September 6. However, it will only be available with the turbo petrol motor in India. The upcoming new Hyundai Venue N Line will be the range-topping version in this sub-compact SUV line-up and a sportier version of the standard model. Credit: Hyundai
Mahindra XUV 400 EV: Mahindra's XUV 400 electric vehicle is one of the most anticipated SUV launches in India and is expected to be launched on September 6. The car will be equipped with several connected technologies. Besides the Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS), daytime running lamp (DRL) and new headlights, it will also have a closed-off front grill and newly-designed tail lamp for a fresh look. Credit: Special Arrangement
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Maruti will unveil the much anticipated Grand Vitara in September 2022. The model is based on Suzuki’s Global-C platform that underpins the new S-Cross in global markets. The car will be available in 6 trims – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+. Credit: Maruti Suzuki
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: It is expected that Toyota will launch the Hyryder SUV in the country in September 2022. It is based on Suzuki’s Global-C platform, which also underpins the Grand Vitara and the Brezza. The SUV will be offered with two engine options – a 102bhp, 1.5L K15C dual-jet petrol with mild hybrid tech and a 1.5L TNGA Atkinson cycle engine with a strong hybrid system. Credit: Toyota
Asia Cup 2022: 5 batters to watch out for
With just days left for the Asia Cup 2022, cricket enthusiasts are awaiting its start with bated breath. In antcipation of what promises to be an exciting tournament, we take a look at the top five batters who can single-handedly flip the games in their team's favour and are expected to shine in the upcoming competition.
Virat Kohli | India's run-machine Virat is expected to regain his form as he makes a comeback to the Indian cricket team. A lot will depend on his form in this series ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Credit: AFP Photo
Babar Azam | World No 1 T20I batsman Babar Azam will try to retain his position with an impressive performance in the series. In the recent past, Azam has been making quick runs in crucial situations and helping Pakistan to do well in international cricket. Credit: AP Photo
Rohit Sharma | All eyes will be on India's skipper Rohit Sharma who is known for his batting prowess. Beyond his captaincy duties, the Indian team is likely to depend heavily on his batting. Credit: AP Photo
Dinesh Chandimal | Sri Lanka's star player Dinesh Chandimal is expected to revive Sri Lankan cricket with his impressive performances. Of late, Chandimal has come to Sri Lanka's rescue several times and is expected to do the same in the Asia Cup. Credit: Instagram/d.chandi36
Hazratullah Zazai | Afghanistan's star player Zazai has all the potential to upset his opponents. This destructive batter has gathered 867 runs for Afghanistan in 28 T20I matches and is nearing the 1,000-run mark. Credit: Twitter/zazai_3
Chiranjeevi birthday special: Top 5 films of the Telugu film icon
There's no denying the fact that Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. The 'megastar' enjoys an enviable fan following because of his gripping screen presence and powerful performances. On his 67th birthday, let's take a look at some of his films that helped in establishing him as a 'megastar'.
'Swayamkrushi' (1987): This movie highlighted the importance of manual labor and Chiranjeevi's character as a cobbler clicked with a vast section of the audience. Credit: IMDB
'Gang Leader' (1991): Helmed by Vijaya Bapineedu, the movie revolved around the impact of ‘mob mentality’ on society and showcased Chiranjeevi in a ‘robust’ avatar. His appearance was well received by the audience and skyrocketed his popularity. Credit: IMDB
'Rudraveena' (1988): In this cult hit, Chiranjeevi was featured as a classical singer who is on a mission to change the society through his music. Directed by late filmmaker K Balachander, the movie also featured Gemini Ganesan and Shobana in key roles. Credit: Universal
'Khaidi' (1983): Chiranjeevi featured in this classic film which was largely based on the 1982 American film 'First Blood'. Credit: IMDB
'Gharana Mogudu' (1992): A remake of Dr Rajkumar’s 'Anuraga Aralithu', this movie was one of the biggest hits of Chiranjeevi’s career and catapulted him to international stardom. Credit: Amazon Prime
Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: 11 lesser-known facts about Megastar
Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, popularly known as Chiranjeevi, is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry and a politician. The Telugu icon has starred in over 150 Telugu feature films, and some in Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil. On his 67th birthday, let’s have a look at some interesting facts about the Telugu megastar:
Chiranjeevi is not an accidental actor; he had the vision of becoming an actor since childhood and had got proper training from Asia's first-ever film and television training institute, Madras Film Institute before entering showbiz. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
Chiranjeevi made his cinema debut in the year 1978 with ‘Pranam Khareedu’ and rose to stardom in Telugu film industry due to his hard work and love for cinema. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
Chiranjeevi was the first South Indian actor to be invited to the Oscars award ceremony. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) invited him to attend the prestigious function in 1987. Credit: Instagram/chiranjeevikonidela
Chiranjeevi was one of the actors of Indian cinema who enjoys a fan following all across the globe. His movie ‘Kodama Simham’ (1990) was the first South Indian movie to be dubbed into English. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
Chiranjeevi received a paycheck of 1.25 crore as remuneration in the 1992 film ‘Aapadbandhavudu’. Apparently, this was the first time when a Telugu actor was paid such a huge amount for acting in a movie. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
Chiranjeevi's film ‘Gharana Mogudu’ (1992) set the cash registers ringing at the box office and collected over Rs 10 crore within a year. This was the first time in the history of Telugu cinema that a movie had collected such a huge amount in a year. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
Chiranjeevi was approached for a Hollywood film ‘The Return of the Thief of Baghdad’ in 1999. However, the movie was stalled in the middle for unknown reasons. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in the year 2006 for his immense contribution in the field of entertainment. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
With a career spanning over four decades, Chiranjeevi is among the highest taxpayers in the country when it comes to paying income tax. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
Undoubtedly Chiranjeevi is the Megastar of the Telugu film industry, but apart from Tollywood, he has also worked in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. He had shared screen space with cine stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
News in Pics, August 22, 2022: Best shots from the world
People clean up their damaged homes after heavy flooding in the Khushi district of Logar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: AP Photo
A woman walks outside an apartment building damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Demonstrators protest the recent actions of the FBI at their Boston headquarters in Chelsea, Massachusetts. The protest is in reaction to the FBI’s investigation on former US President Donald Trump and the raid on his home in Florida. Members of Super Fun Happy America and CORR were present as well as Trump supporters. Credit: AFP Photo
Workers protest outside of an entrance at the UK's biggest container port Felixstowe as they begin an 8-day strike, in Felixstowe, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Red Sea WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world title boxing fight, in King Abdullah Sports City Arena, Jeddah. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Zulu warrior takes part in a traditional ceremony in honour of the new monarch King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, part of the King's coronation celebrations in Nongoma, South Africa. Credit: Reuters Photo