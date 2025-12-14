<p>Bhubaneswar: Excise officials came under attack from a few drunken men while conducting raids at bars in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhubaneswar">Bhubaneswar</a> to ensure timely closure and adherence to established norms, an official said on Sunday.</p><p>The Excise Department conducted raids at over 30 bars in the Odisha capital on Saturday night.</p><p>During one such raid at a bar in Patia in Chandrasekharpur police station area, a few drunken men hurled liquor bottles at the vehicles of the excise officials, who were, however, not injured in the incident, he said.</p>.Goa government cracks down on illegal nightclubs ahead of festive season.<p>"We have lodged a complaint with Chandrasekharpur police station seeking action against the miscreants," the official told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>The Excise Department will continue its enforcement drive on the bars, he said.</p><p>The raids were conducted in the wake of a major fire incident in a restaurant at Palasuni in Satya Vihar area early on December 12.</p><p>The restaurant was illegally running a bar without having a license, another official said, adding an inquiry is being conducted.</p>