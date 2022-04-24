Happy Birthday Sachin | A look at the master blaster's most memorable knocks
UPDATED : Apr 24 2022, 16:14 IST
Sports News | Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket |
On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 49th birthday, we turn back the clock to take a look at some of his most memorable innings. Although it is a tough task with over a century of century knocks to choose from, DH picks out some that have stayed long in the memory.
- 1 /11
Happy Birthday Sachin | A look at the master blaster's most memorable knocks
- 2 /11
Sachin put up a memorable 98 against Pakistan in the 2003 ODI World Cup, facing a legendary bowling attack of Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram. Credit: DH Pool
- 3 /11
Peter George of Australia claps as Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after scoring a double century during day four of the Second Test match between India and Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 12, 2010 in Bangalore. Credit: Getty Images
- 4 /11
Sachin scored 160 runs against New Zealand in the first Test of the series in 2009, at McLean Park in Napier of New Zealand. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /11
Sachin raises his bat on scoring his century during the Group B ICC World Cup Cricket match between India and South Africa at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground on March 12, 2011. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /11
Sachin celebrates his century during the second day of the third Npower Test match at Headingley in Leeds on August 23, 2002. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /11
Sachin scores a hit on the off side on his way to an unbeaten 194 during day one of the 1st Test match between Pakistan and India at Multan Stadium on March 28, 2004. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /11
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates scoring a century during the Commonwealth Bank One Day International Series first final match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on March 2, 2008. Credit: Getty Images
- 9 /11
Sachin celebrates his 50th Test century during day 4 of the 1st Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park on December 19, 2010 in Centurion. Credit: Getty Images
- 10 /11
Sachin plays a drive on his way to his century during the match between England and India in the NatWest One Day Series at Chester Le Street, Durham, England on July 4, 2002. Credit: Getty Images
- 11 /11
Sachin raises his bat to celebrate his century during Cricket World Cup match between England and India at The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on February 27, 2011. Credit: AFP/Getty Images
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
See stunning pictures of the Rio Carnival 2022
UPDATED : Apr 24 2022, 14:24 IST
carnival | Rio de Janeiro | parade | World news | News | Brazil |
Colourful floats and flamboyant dancers gave a scintillating performance delighting tens of thousands by filling up the streets of Rio de Janeiro's iconic Sambadrome, putting on a delayed Carnival celebration after the pandemic halted the dazzling displays. Here are some spectacular pictures from this year's carnival parade.
- 1 /16
See stunning pictures of the Rio Carnival 2022 Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /16
Colourful floats and flamboyant dancers gave a scintillating performance delighting tens of thousands by filling up the streets of Rio de Janeiro's iconic Sambadrome, putting on a delayed Carnival celebration after the pandemic halted the dazzling displays. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /16
A member of the Portela samba school performs during the second night of Rio's Carnival parade at the Sambodrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /16
Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools began strutting their stuff, which was the first evening of the two-night spectacle. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /16
Muses in the Imperatriz Leopoldinense school dressed as the Iemanja deity of Afro-Brazilian religions, were thrilled to be back at the Sambadrome. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /16
An artist performs during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /16
Rio's Sambadrome has been home to the parade since the 1980s and symbolises Brazil's Carnival festivities. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /16
Sao Paulo also kicked off its Carnival parade on April 22nd evening. Both cities' parades usually take place in February or March, but their mayors in January jointly announced they were postponing Carnival by two months due to concerns about the proliferation of the omicron variant. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /16
A member of Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /16
During the pandemic, it was a shelter for more than 400 homeless people and also served as a vaccination station. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /16
The 2021 edition was swiftly cancelled due to the rise of the delta variant. More than 663,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil, the second-highest of any country in the world, according to Our World in Data, an online research site. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /16
Entire communities rally around the competing samba schools, whose shows are a source of pride and employment since preparations require countless seamstresses, welders, costume designers, and more. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /16
Members of Portela samba school perform at the Sambodrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 14 /16
Drums queen Thay Magalhaes from Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school performs during the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 15 /16
Revellers from Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 16 /16
Drum Queen Pamela Monteiro of Portela samba school performs during the Rio's Carnival parade at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, April 24: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 24 2022, 08:39 ISTPeru | Brazil | Rio de Janeiro | Russia | Vladimir Putin | Turkey | Easter | Bayern Munich | Bundesliga | Amritsar |
- 1 /7
Members of Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school perform during the second night of Rio's Carnival parade at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi
- 2 /7
View of sacks of carrots for sale at a wholesale fruit and vegetables market in Lima. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual head of some 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide, leads the Easter Resurrection Service at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) listens to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin during an Orthodox Easter service, late on April 23, 2022 in Moscow. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer celebrates with coaches after winning the Bundesliga. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Sikh devotees light diya or earthen lamps on the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Amar Das Ji, the third guru of the Sikhs, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - April 24, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 24 2022, 00:17 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - April 24, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within | Lucky Colour: Teal | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself | Lucky Colour: Olive-green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today. If you are communicative, your doubts will vanish | Lucky Colour: Pista-green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | You are ready for the new and unusual! Big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues | Lucky Colour: Fuchsia | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions will not lead to harmonious relationships | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Luxury umbrellas to add to your wardrobe this monsoon
- 1 /7
In Pics | Luxury umbrellas to add to your wardrobe this monsoon
- 2 /7
Barocco print: The Barocco print umbrella from Versace would be an essential item on a gloomy day. Priced at Rs 25,100, this 90-cm piece has a classic handle with a colour fade effect. Credit: Farfetch.com
- 3 /7
Smart shade: This umbrella from Haowecib is equipped with a LED light system which can be adjusted from 45 degrees, based on different road conditions. It also has an alarm that can alert passing vehicles when the person carrying it is on the roads at night. It comes with a gold- or silver-coloured handle and is priced at Rs 24,889. Credit: Amazon.in
- 4 /7
Cherry blossom print: This 2003 Cherry blossom umbrella from Louis Vuitton comes with a wooden handle. Its monogram print in brown, pink and white makes it a standout addition in your collection. It is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh. Credit: Farfetch.com
- 5 /7
Skull handle: This Alexander McQueen umbrella with a skull handle is irresistible. The large handle will make sure the umbrella doesn’t slip off from your hand. It is priced at Rs 49,135. Credit: Farfetch.com
- 6 /7
Pink passion: Coming in a pleasing baby pink shade, this piece from Discord Yohji Yamamoto features a waterproof design and is made of polyster, wood and carbon fibre. It comes with an embroidered logo and a straight handle. Its is priced at Rs 1.42 lakh. Credit: Farfetch.com
- 7 /7
Detachable: The Malacca Traveller umbrella from the Charles Brigg range has a removable handle and end piece, making it easy to carry around. The handle, in stained beech wood shaft, has a plated gold or sterling silver collar, nylon or hand woven silk canopy. Priced at Rs 49,238, the collar can be engraved for an additional cost. It is available in three sizes — 25, 26 or 27 inches. Credit: swaineadeneybrigg.com