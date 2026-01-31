<p>Mysuru: Following <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncb">NCB</a> raid on an unit at Hebbal industrial area in Mysuru, Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has demanded for an NCB unit in Mysuru to make the city drug free. </p><p>Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Saturday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yaduveer-krishnadatta-chamaraja-wadiyar">YKC Wadiyar</a> said, "officials of Narcotic Control Bureau who raided an unit in Hebbal on Wednesday, have given an official statement and disclosed that it was a clandestine drug manufacturing lab/unit and they have busted a major inter-state drug trafficking syndicate."</p><p>"At the juncture, there has to be an inquiry from an outside agency as to know why City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">Dr G Parameshwar</a> gave wrong information and stated that NCB just visited for verification and they found no drugs or raw materials. Wonder if they had any involvement in it," Yaduveer said. </p>.Pilikula Golf Club to set up Golf Excellence Academy.<p>He said, "We are thankful to NCB for uncovering the facts. In wake of repeated incidents of drug manufacturing units being discovered in Mysuru, the Union Government must grant an NCB unit to make Mysuru drug free. We had already demanded it when Mumbai police had raided an MDMA production unit at Unnathi Nagar, near Mysuru Ring Road in July last year. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should take the issue of this drug syndicate as a challenge and strive towards making Karnataka drug free," Yaduveer said. </p><p>Meanwhile BJP State spokesperson G Mahesh said "Home Minister has to resign and City Police Commissioner has to be suspended for giving false information and misleading people in the drug case." </p><p>In the media statement NCB has stated that they have found a full fledged clandestine lab with sophisticated instruments established in 2024 for the manufacture of drugs at a unit of Ganapath Lal at Hebbal in Mysuru. Ganapath was a relative of accused mastermind Mahendra Kumar Vishnoi, arrested in Rajasthan.</p>.Real-life 'Breaking Bad' from Surat to Mysuru: NCB uncovers narcotics lab, massive Mephedrone seizure.<p>The unit was being operated by this co-accused Ganapath Lal under the guise of manufacturing chemicals for cleaning purposes. They have seized drugs valued at about Rs 10 Crore (in the street market) along with cash of RS 25.6 lakh, toyota fortuner vehicle, various chemicals weighing more than 500kg in the case. The lab has been sealed for examination by the forensic team.</p><p>Meanwhile Mysuru south police of Mysuru district police have raided and seized raw materials used to manufacture opium at a rented house of Ganapath's kin Bhajan Lal at Sapthamathruka layout in Yandahalli in Mysuru taluk Mysuru district. They have filed an FIR under NDPS act against Ganapath, Bhajan and his wife and others. </p>