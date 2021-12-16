In Pics | 10 highest-paid stars on Instagram for 2021
UPDATED : Dec 16 2021, 16:20 IST
Here we take a look at the top-10 highest-paid celebrities on Instagram for 2021
In Pics | 10 highest-paid stars on Instagram for 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list and he earns up to $1,604,000 per sponsored post. Credit: Instagram/cristiano
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who topped the 2020 list, has slipped down to second place. He reportedly charges $1,523,000 per post. Credit: Instagram/therock
American singer Ariana Grande is third-highest paid celebrity. She can earn about $1,510,000 per Instagram post. Credit: Instagram/@arianagrande
Kylie Jenner, who has a massive 289 million followers, gets $1,494,000 per post and is the fourth highest-paid celebrity on Instagram. Credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner
With approx. $1,468,000 per post, American singer Selena Gomez is the fifth-highest paid star on Instagram. Credit: Instagram/selenagomez
Sixth on the list is reality TV star Kim Kardashian. She receives $1,419,000 per post. Credit: Instagram/kimkardashian
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi sits on the seventh place. He gets approx. $1,169,000 per post. Credit: Instagram/leomessi
American singer-songwriter Beyonce Knowles ranks eight in the list. She earns $1,147,000 per post on Instagram. Credit: Instagram/beyonce
Singer Justin Bieber gets a whopping $1,112,000 per Instagram post and has secured ninth position. Credit: Instagram/justinbieber
American model Kendall Jenner is the tenth-highest paid star on Instagram. She reportedly earns a whopping $1,053,000 per post. Credit: Instagram/kendalljenner
In Pics | Where has the Omicron variant spread to in India?
UPDATED : Dec 16 2021, 15:02 IST
The Omicron variant was first detected in India in Bengaluru, with two people — comprising a South African national of Indian origin and a doctor — testing positive. Soon after, the 'variant of concern' was detected in other parts of the country, bringing the tally up to 77 in India, till Thursday noon. Here's a look at the Indian states that have been hit by the Omicron variant of Covid-19:
In Pics | Where has the Omicron variant spread to in India?
Maharashtra | With over two dozen cases of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant, the Maharashtra government has decided to curb large gatherings and crack down on violators. The total Omicron case count has shot up to 32 and the Mumbai Police has extended curbs on gatherings under Section 144 of CrPC by another fortnight. Credit: PTI Photo
Rajasthan | The state reported four more cases of the Omicron variant on December 14, taking the tally to 17. Credit: Reuters Photo
Delhi | Four new cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have been reported in Delhi, taking the tally in the national capital to 10. Of the six, a 37-year-old from Ranchi, who was the first Omicron patient in Delhi, has been discharged, while the remaining nine are all stable with mild symptoms. Credit: PTI Photo
Kerala | Four more persons in Kerala were detected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the total Omicron cases in the state to five. While two of them were contacts of the first patient, one person is a UK returnee and the other a Congo returnee. The first patient had also returned from the UK. Credit: PTI Photo
Gujarat | A 42-year-old man from Surat who recently returned from South Africa tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus on December 13, making him the first such case in Surat and fourth in Gujarat. Credit: Reuters Photo
Karnataka | The first two cases of Omicron in India were detected in Karnataka. A 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip to South Africa has officially become the third person in the state to be infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Credit: PTI Photo
Telangana | Telangana reported two cases of Omicron – a Kenyan woman and Somalian man – on December 15. A third Omicron case was also detected, in a 7-year-old boy who, along with his family, had arrived from a foreign country and travelled to Kolkata from Hyderabad airport. Credit: AFP Photo
West Bengal | 'Variant of concern' Omicron reached West Bengal as a seven-year-old child who tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus travelled to Kolkata from Hyderabad on December 11, after arriving from Abu Dhabi. Credit: AFP Photo
Andhra Pradesh | A 34-year-old man who returned from Ireland via the Mumbai airport became the first case of the Omicron variant in Andhra Pradesh. Credit: AFP Photo
Tamil Nadu | A 47-year-old man who returned from Nigeria via Doha to Tamil Nadu is the first Omicron case reported from the state. Six persons from the patient’s family and a co-traveller have also tested positive, following which their samples were sent for genomic sequencing as the samples showed 'S Gene' drop. Credit: AFP Photo
Chandigarh | The state reported its first Omicron case on December 11. The patient is a 20-year-old man from Italy who landed in India on November 22 and was diagnosed with the viral infection on December 1. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021
UPDATED : Dec 16 2021, 13:14 IST
Here we take a look at the top 10 World’s most admired Men, according to YouGov’s international survey this year.
In Pics | World's most admired men in 2021
Chinese business magnate Jack Ma is the tenth most admired personality in the World for the year 2021, according to YouGov’s international survey. Credit: PTI Photo
President of Russia Vladimir Putin stood ninth on the World’s most admired list for the year 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the the lone Indian in the top 10 list. He secured eighth spot in the list. Credit: AFP Photo
Seventh on the list was Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi. Credit: Reuters Photo
American entrepreneur Elon Musk has seen the greatest increase since last time, climbing three places from 09th to 6th – his highest rank to date. Credit: Reuters Photo
Multi-talented Jackie Chan grabbed the fifth place. Credit: Reuters Photo
Stylish Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo was adjudged as World’s fourth most admired personality in YouGov’s international survey this year. Credit: AFP Photo
Chinese Premier Xi Jinping managed to secure third position. Credit: AP Photo
Bill Gates, who held the first position for a long time, slipped to second position this year. Credit: Reuters Photo
Barack Obama managed to retain his position as world’s most admired man in YouGov’s international survey this year also. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, Dec 16: Best pics from around the world
News in Pics, Dec 16: Best pics from around the world
In this aerial image: tornado damage is seen in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on December 15. Biden will tour areas devastated by the December 10-11 tornadoes. Credit: AFP Photo
A 500-year-old Aztec statue of Xochipilli, or the Prince of Flowers, is displayed at the Templo Mayor museum, in Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu (Miss India), winner of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant, waves a national flag as she poses for pictures after arriving at the International airport terminal in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
The illustration shows Paris Olympics opening ceremony on July 26, 2024 which will take part on the River Seine, breaking the long-held Summer Games tradition of a stadium procession of athletes and officials. Credit: AFP Photo
Police personnel patrol ahead of the 'Datta Jayanti' festival, in Chikmagalur. Credit: PTI Photo
ihang Sikhs along with farmers and others participate in a religious procession (Kisan Mazdoor Khalsa Fateh march), at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Wednesday. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 16, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - December 16, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - December 16, 2021
Aries | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Capitalise on your love-life which seems to be on a high. A big shift in career plans is likely | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. It is good to communicate using your heart than your head. Travel plans should take shape | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking — you may be way off the mark | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You are irritable today and surprise others with a temper tantrum. Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Be professional and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | If you are communicative, your doubts will vanish.A romantic interest occupies your time today. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow is good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay