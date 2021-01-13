In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021 - Where does India stand?
With the world slowly opening up for travel and tourism, the Henley Passport Index has collated the most powerful passports of 2021 according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and does not take Covid-19 restrictions into account. The country scores refer to the number of destinations that can be visited visa free with one passport.
If you are planning to travel abroad visa-free this year, you must know where your destination country stands. Without considering the temporary travel restrictions, here are the nations with the most powerful passports this year:
(Image credit: iStock)
- 1 /12
- 2 /12
1. Japan: Japanese citizens can travel to as many as 191 countries visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 191 destinations around the world.
- 3 /12
2. Singapore: Singapore is in second place with a score of 190.
- 4 /12
3. Germany and South Korea: The two nations share the same position with a visa-free score of 189.
- 5 /12
4. Finland, Italy, Luxemburg, and Spain: The four nations tie on the fourth positive with a score of 188.
- 6 /12
5. Denmark and Austria: The two nations sit on the fifth position with a score of 187.
- 7 /12
6. France, Ireland, Netherlands, and Portugal: The citizens of these countries can travel to 186 countries without a prior visa.
- 8 /12
7. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States: These countries sit on seventh position with access to 185 nations for travel without a prior visa.
- 9 /12
8. Australia, Czech Republic, Greece, and Malta: These nations stand on the eighth position with a visa score of 184. Credit: iStock Photo
- 10 /12
9. Canada: Canada stand on the ninth positive with a visa score of 183.
- 11 /12
10. Hungary: Hungary is on the tenth position with a visa score of 182.
- 12 /12
85. India: India shares its position with Tajikistan with a visa score of 58.
