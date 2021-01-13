Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the surging cases of avian influenza in some states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh have left meat-eaters asking if consuming poultry products is safe. The bird flu has raised concerns in the country as it is transferrable to humans and if not contained, it could turn into an outbreak.

It is a respiratory disease in birds. The current flu has been caused by the H5N1 virus, which is said to be the deadliest variant but has a low transmission.

All the states, including those that have not detected any case of the flu, are taking preventive measures to control the menace.

Following are the states that have confirmed bird flu cases: