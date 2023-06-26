In Pics | 7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries
UPDATED : Jun 26 2023, 12:37 IST
Travel online guide Taste Atlas recently released a list of the ‘Top 150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World' 2023. Scroll to see the famous Indian restaurants that have made it to the prestigious list.
Rank 11 | Paragon in Kozhikode - Established in 1939, Paragon has been serving delectable food for several generations. It has earned a stellar reputation for its scrumptious Malabar cuisine and lip-smacking biryani. The restaurant's specialty dishes include the Malabar biryani, meen pollichathu (fish wrapped in banana leaf), and chemmeen roast (prawn roast). Credit: Instagram/@meppayur_stories
Rank 12 | Tunday Kababi in Lucknow - Established in the late 19th century, this place is known for serving succulent and flavourful galouti kebabs which are made with a secret blend of spices and tenderised meat. Credit: Special Arrangement
Rank 17 | Peter Cat in Kolkata - Established in the 1960s, it has become an iconic dining destination in the city and has gained a loyal following over the years. The restaurant is known for its classic continental and Mughlai cuisine, offering a diverse menu that caters to various tastes. Credit: Instagram/@petercatcalcutta
Rank 23 | Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal - Located on the Delhi-Ambala Highway (NH-44) in Haryana, this is a popular place among travellers. This place is particularly famous for its sumptuous paranthas which are served with a generous dollop of fresh butter. Credit: Instagram/@amriksukhdev
Rank 39 | Mavali Tiffin Rooms in Bengaluru - Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR) was established in 1924 and is one of Bengaluru's oldest and most well-known restaurants. The restaurant is famous for its fluffy idlis, crispy dosas, and flavourful chutneys. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rank 87 | Karim's in Delhi - Established in 1913, Karim's is a famous and historic restaurant located in Old Delhi. This place has been serving delectable Mughlai cuisine for generations and has gained an iconic status among non-vegetarians. Credit: Instagram/@_karims_
Rank 112 | Ram Ashraya in Mumbai - Established in 1948, Ram Ashraya is a popular vegetarian restaurant located in Matunga, Mumbai. This place is famous for its delicious and authentic South Indian cuisine. It is also known for its consistent quality and affordable prices, making it a favourite spot for students, families, and locals who appreciate delicious South Indian fare. Credit: Instagram/@ramashraya_
News in Pics | June 26, 2023
UPDATED : Jun 26 2023, 06:05 IST
Security members keep watch at a train station that is operating only during the haj in the holy city of Mecca. Credit: Reuters Photo
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the Oakland County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner in Novi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Police officers look on as people attend to cast their vote at a polling station during the first round of Guatemala's presidential election in Chinautla. Credit: Reuters Photo
Revelers take part in the Chennai Rainbow Pride March, in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters reign supreme on Day 3. Credit: IANS Photo
Today's Horoscope – June 26, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 25 2023, 22:48 IST
Aries | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini |Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer |Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo |Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. | Lucky Colour: Lemon- yellow | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Heavy rains and lightning lash Delhi-NCR; yellow alert issued
UPDATED : Jun 25 2023, 21:40 IST
India News | Delhi | New Delhi | Rainfall | IMD | Monsoon Season |
Parts of the national capital received heavy rains on Sunday morning marking the onset of Monsoon. The monsoon covered both Delhi and Mumbai together for the first time since June 21, 1961, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, bringing respite from the scorching heat. Credit: PTI Photo
The monsoon showers reached the national capital on June 25, two days before schedule. Credit: PTI Photo
The monsoon covered both Delhi and Mumbai together for the first time since June 21, 1961. Credit: PTI Photo
This was the first time both cities were simultaneously covered in four decades, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Credit: PTI Photo
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged 48.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo
The Dhansa weather station logged around 80 mm, Jafarpur and Lodi Road around 60 mm each, Ayanagar and Mungeshpur around 50 mm each and SPS Mayur Vihar 40 mm, according to the IMD. Credit: PTI Photo
The Met office termed the monsoon activity over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi as 'vigorous'. Credit: PTI Photo
A yellow alert has been issued for the national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas after the heavy rainfall. Credit: PTI Photo
A bus moves through the waterlogged service road of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after heavy rains, in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo
West Bengal Train Accident: Goods trains collide in Bankura, several bogies derailed
UPDATED : Jun 25 2023, 12:14 IST
India News | West Bengal | Train accident | Indian Railways |
Two goods trains collided with each other in Bankura, West Bengal in the wee hours of Sunday. The accident resulted in the derailment of several bogies. The likely cause of the accident was that the driver of the moving goods train overshot the home signal at Onda, which was red, a senior official said.
A goods train with another stationary freight train at Onda in Bankura district of West Bengal on June 25. Credit: PTI Photo
No one was injured in the accident, a senior South Eastern Railway official said. Credit: PTI Photo
The rail operation on the Kharagpur-Bankura-Adra line has been halted due to this accident. Credit: PTI Photo
The reason for the accident and how both trains collided will be clear only after an investigation, said Safety Officer Dibakar Majhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Several boggies derailed after two goods trains collided with each other near West Bengal's Bankura. Credit: PTI Photo