Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Goa nightclub fire: Co-owner Ajay Gupta applies for bail

Gupta was arrested in New Delhi by the Goa Police on December 10, following which a court in Mapusa remanded him in police custody for seven days.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 09:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 09:52 IST
India NewsGoa News

Follow us on :

Follow Us