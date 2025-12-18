Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

ICICI Bank gets Rs 238 crore GST demand notice

The bank will take appropriate steps, including contesting the order through a writ petition/appeal within prescribed timelines.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 09:53 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGSTICICI Bank

Follow us on :

Follow Us