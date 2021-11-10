In Pics: Malala Yousafzai marries Asser Malik in secret ceremony
UPDATED : Nov 10 2021, 12:11 IST
Nobel Laureate and Pakistani activist for girls' education Malala Yousafzai tied the knot with Asser Malik in a hush-hush ceremony at her Birmingham residence in the UK.
Malala Yousafzai marries Asser Malik in secret ceremony; See Pics Credit: Twitter/@Malala
Malala had posted few pictures from nikkah ceremony along with her husband Asser Malik and family members. Credit: Twitter/@Malala
Malala looked a dream in a tea pink suit paired with jewellery, while Malik, who is the general manager of Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre, looked elegant in suit. Credit: Twitter/@Malala
Today's Horoscope - November 10, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - November 10, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You may want to stay in the background this week today. The moon brings cheer. Travel plans need working out. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 2
Taurus | The moon makes you moody and emotionally brittle. All matters pertaining to finance highlighted today. You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 8
Gemini | Self-control and self-transformation is helpful. Control of others does not bring you safety, success or satisfaction. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment. Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue. Lucky Number: 5
Cancer | Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. you’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Lucky Colour: Olive-Green. Lucky Number: 6
Leo | Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3
Virgo | A response from that special one indicated. An old issue that you thought was resolved may crop up now. Career-wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 9
Libra | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius | Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Lucky Colour: Chocolate. Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn | The accent is on communication – your family, friends. A day for socialising and increased interaction with people. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story! Lucky Colour: Russet-Brown. Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius | Don't let your partner put you down. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened. Lucky Colour: Cerise. Lucky Number: 6
Pisces | The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Misunderstandings’ caused between partners by poor communication as well as trouble-makers. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 1
News in Pics, November 10: Best photos from around the world
People enjoy an unusually warmer autumn afternoon at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
A police officer sprays tear gas at a demonstrator blocking a highway with a Bolivian flag banner during protests against legislation that opposition groups say will hit private property and centralize political power in the hands of the ruling socialist party, in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man holding a child reacts as the members of the Kurdish family from Dohuk in Iraq wait for the border guard patrol, near Narewka, Poland, near the Polish-Belarus border. Credit: AFP Photo
US singer and actor Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet on arrival to attend the UK premiere of the film 'House of Gucci', in London. Credit: AFP Photo
Chairman of the Central Jewish Consultation, Ronny Naftaniel, hosts the annual national commemoration of the Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glasses) in the Portuguese-Israeli Synagogue in Amsterdam. Credit: AFP Photo
Malala Yousafzai (2nd from left) announced her marriage to Asser from her house in Britain along with her parents. Credit: Twitter/@Malala
A visitor takes pictures of the illuminated Safdarjung Tomb in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
10 Easy ways to reduce air pollution| In Pics
UPDATED : Nov 09 2021, 18:07 IST
Here we list some of the best ways to curb air pollution that will enable every citizen to build a better future.
10 Easy ways to reduce air pollution| In Pics
Public Transport: Opting for public transport is one of the best and simplest ways of contributing towards reducing air pollution. Using public transport or carpooling reduces the usage of fuel, gas and energy that will help nature and help an individual save some money. Credit: AFP Photo
Switch off lights when not in use: Lights contributes to air pollution in their own way and reducing the usage will save energy that helps the environment. One should always switch off the lights when they’re not in use. Credit: Getty Images
Reuse and Recycle: Using the recycled products and reusing it again and again will not just conserve the resources but also helps the nature as it reduces pollution emissions. If compared, the recycled products take less power and energy to make other products. Credit: Twitter/@Legrand
Say no to plastic: Usage of regular plastic products are a hazardous thing and one should immediately stop the usage of plastic products. Plastic products take a very long time to decompose, due to their make. Credit: Getty Images
Limited use of Air Conditioner: Air Conditioner’s emit a lot of heat which is bad for the atmosphere. One should try and use fans relatively more compared to ACs and it also consume less power and energy compared with ACs. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Use Chimneys: The fire emitted from kitchen gas are extremely dangerous for air and impacts the air quality severely. Using chimneys will reduce the effect of harmful gases absorbing in the air. Credit: Getty Images
Limit usage of crackers: Burning crackers during festivals and weddings are one of the biggest contributors to air pollution. Very often it is noticed that the usage of crackers leads to smog which is extremely dangerous to health. Credit: DH/BH Shivakumar
Avoid products with high chemical content: There are some products in our daily life that have a high dosage of chemicals from perfume, paints and a few beauty products. One should find an alternative to this that has more organic contents. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Afforestation: One should plant as many trees as possible as it generates a healthy atmosphere. Afforestation helps the release of oxygen which is a vital component for living. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Forest fires and stubble burning: Dry leaves catches fire easily in the forest and are one of the major contributors to air pollution. Also, stubble burning causes air pollution worsening its quality and causing deadly diseases. Controlling this practice will help make the surroundings healthier for living. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics: Chennai marooned as heavy rains pound city
UPDATED : Nov 09 2021, 14:22 IST
At present, all eyes are on Tamil Nadu which is paralysed by the incessant rains and flooding. So far, nearly 60 houses have suffered damages and four people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents. Meanwhile, authorities disconnected the power supply in vulnerable neighbourhoods as a precautionary measure. Here are some pictures that narrate the mayhem.
In Pics: Chennai marooned as heavy rains pound city
Incessant rains lashed Tamil Nadu’s Chennai and its other regions paralysing the daily life in the city. Credit: AFP Photo
Flooding and waterlogging were reported at several places and nearly 60 houses suffered massive damage due to the continuous downpour. Credit: PTI Photo
The Northeast monsoon is expected to add to Tamil Nadu's woes as more rainfall is expected in the state between November 9-11. Credit: AFP Photo
In Chennai, most roads and bylanes and a section of subways remained waterlogged and continued to be closed. Credit: PTI Photo
ThTraffic diversion too continued and commuters had a tough time. Credit: AFP Photo
The state government requested the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for assistance and it has deployed four teams to help them in carrying out rescue operations. Credit: PTI Photo
Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected affected areas and announced flood relief assistance to the affected people. Credit: PTI Photo
As on November 8 morning, 889 residents of water-stagnant low-lying areas were safely evacuated and housed in relief centres. Credit: AFP Photo
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has set up special monsoon medical camps to provide medical assistance, especially from water-borne diseases. Credit: AFP Photo
Civic workers are continually doing their job without respite, clearing garbage and clogged drains. Credit: PTI Photo
In view of rains, prices of vegetables saw an exponent rise, shooting up by nearly 3 times. Credit: AFP Photo
Fortunately, daily life in Chennai and its neighbourhood is slowly limping back to normalcy as water levels are slowly reducing. Credit: AFP Photo
A family wades through a waterlogged area following heavy rain in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
A man walks through the flooded complex of Ripon Building in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo