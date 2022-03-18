In Pics: Politicians soak in the spirit of Holi
Followed by a gap of two years during which the Covid-19 pandemic marred festive celebrations, the country celebrated the much-awaited festival of colours with great passion. Here we take a look at the political leaders celebrating the festival of colours with enthusiasm great zeal.
- 1 /10
In Pics: Politicians soak in the spirit of Holi
- 2 /10
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi grooves to the dhol during the Holi celebrations at his residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates Holi at his residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his wife Sadhana Singh and supporters celebrate Holi, at their residence in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi plays Holi at his residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda celebrates Holi festival, in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi gestures for the photographers during the Holi celebrations at his residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan croons during the Holi celebrations, at his residence in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Daubed in colours, a guest dances her heart out on dhol beats. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also tried his hands playing the drums during the Holi festival at his residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
