In Pics | Top 10 celebs causing the maximum private jet pollution in 2022 so far
UPDATED : Jul 31 2022, 14:16 IST
Hollywood | Entertainment News | Entertainment | Climate Change | Steven Spielberg | Air Pollution |
Here we take a look at top celebrity polluters when it comes to taking disproportionately-polluting short flights on private jets, according to data provided by celebrity flight tracker CelebrityJets.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Top 10 celebs causing the maximum private jet pollution in 2022 so far
- 2 /11
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is this year's biggest celebrity carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) polluter with a total of 170 flights on her private jet since January 2022. Her total flight emissions for the year come in at 8,293.54 tonnes. Credit: Instagram/taylorswift
- 3 /11
Second on the list was Boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather, with 177 trips on his private jet this year so far, emitting 7,076.8 tonnes of CO2. Credit: Instagram/floydmayweather
- 4 /11
Beyonce's husband and rapper Jay-Z is the third biggest celebrity CO2e polluter with 136 flights, emitting 6,981.3 tonnes of CO2 on his private jet. Credit: Instagram/jayzz_official
- 5 /11
Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiance and baseball player, Alex Rodriguez aka A-Rod was the fourth biggest CO2e polluter, racking up 5,342.7 tonnes of CO2 from his private jet so far this year, according to celebrity flight tracker CelebrityJets. Credit: Instagram/arod
- 6 /11
Fifth on the list was the husband of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, who has taken 111 flights on his private jet this year and emitted 4,495 tonnes of CO2. Credit: Instagram/blakeshelton
- 7 /11
Ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg is the sixth-worst celebrity CO2e polluter of this year so far. He has taken 61 flights this year and emitted 4,465 tonnes of CO2 from his private jet. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /11
Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian's jet has emitted 4,268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions over 57 flights so far this year and was positioned seventh on the list. Credit: Instagram/kimkardashian
- 9 /11
Eighth on the list was actor Mark Wahlberg who has taken 101 flights, emitting 3,772.85 tonnes of CO2. Credit: Instagram/markwahlberg
- 10 /11
From a total of 68 flights, Oprah Winfrey's jet has emitted an estimated 3,493.17 tonnes of CO2 so far. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /11
Kylie Jenner’s beau Travis Scott rounds off the top 10 list of worst celebrity private jet polluters, racking up 3,033.3 tonnes of CO2e with his flight trips. Credit: Instagram/travisscott
