<p>Lucknow: A major fire at the ongoing Magh Mela (an annual ritual on the Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj) triggered panic among the devotees an gutted several tents and shops.</p><p>No casualty was reported in the fire which broke out in the Fire at Magh Mela in Prayagraj Fire at Magh Mela in Prayagraj Fire at Magh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday evening , officials said.</p><p>The fire quickly spread to the nearby tents and a few shops were completely gutted.</p><p>Fire tenders which reached the spot within minutes managed to rouse the flames. The 'kalpvasis' ( the devotees who camp on the banks of the Ganga for one month and perform rituals) also managed to run to safety after the fire broke out.</p><p>Sources said that there were around 50 'kalpvasis' in the camp and all were safe. </p>.Prayagraj’s Sangam-based Magh Mela will be held on Makar Sankranti, on 15 January.<p>Senior officials have reached the spot to monitor the situation. Preliminary investigations attributed the fire to short circuit. </p><p>Large crowds of devotees have arrived at the Sangam for the holy dip on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti which would be celebrated on Friday.</p><p>Elaborate arrangements have been made at the Magh Mela area,which has been divided into several sectors. Saints and seers from across the country have set up their camps on the banks of the Ganga. </p><p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also visited the Mela and took the holy dip in the sacred waters at Sangam a few days back. </p>