In Pics | Where most journalists are imprisoned worldwide
274 journalists were in jail due to their work as of 2020, a figure that exceeds the high of 272 recorded in 2016. More than 250 journalists are behind the bars for the fifth consecutive year amid a lack of global leadership on democratic values. Take a look at which countries in the world have the highest number of jailed journalists.
China tops the list in this category with 47 journalists identified as being in prison there. Credit: Getty Images
Turkey came second with 37 journalists imprisoned there. Dozens of journalists that are not currently in jail in Turkey are still facing trial or appeal and could yet be sentenced while others who have been sentenced in absentia could face lengthy stints behind bars. Credit: Getty Images.
Egypt has continued to arrest and charge journalists with its total number reaching 27, matching a record set in 2016. Credit: Getty Images
Saudi Arabia's attitude towards critical journalism hardly needs an introduction after the barbaric murder of Jamal Khashoggi. As of 2020, 24 journalists are in prison in the kingdom. Credit: Getty Images
Eritrea has 16 imprisoned journalists. Credit: Getty Images
In Iran, there are 15 imprisoned journalists. Credit: Getty Images
Vietnam, tied with Iran, also has 15 imprisoned journalists. Credit: iStock Photo
Russia has the least number of imprisoned journalists in the list with 8 jailed journalists. Credit: Getty Images
