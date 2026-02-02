Menu
Four arrested over firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s home; suspected Bishnoi gang link emerges

The four were among the five persons detained earlier in Pune. They were brought to Mumbai, where a court remanded them in police custody till February 5, an official said.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 21:55 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 21:55 IST
