Neeraj Chopra wins first-ever athletics Olympic gold for India
Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold medal in the men's Javelin throw final, making him the first-ever Indian to win a medal in an athletics event. With a stunning throw of 87.58m, the 23-year-old ended India's 100-year-long wait for a medal in track and field. Here's a look at how the Haryana lad achieved the momumental feat.
Neeraj Chopra wins first-ever athletics Olympic gold for India
Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin on Saturday for India's first-ever Olympic athletics gold. Credit: Reuters Photo
Chopra managed a winning best of 87.58 metres. Credit: AP Photo
He is only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics. Credit: AFP Photo
This is the first track-and-field Games medal for India. Credit: Reuters Photo
He is 23-years-old and hails from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana. Credit: PTI Photo
Chopra came into the final as a medal contender after topping the qualification round on Wednesday with a stunning first round throw of 86.59m. Credit: AFP Photo
He won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics. Credit: Reuters Photo
This was his fifth career best throw. Credit: Reuters Photo
Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Portfolios of new ministers announced. Who gets what, see complete list
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai allocated cabinet portfolios on August 7, four days after the 29 MLAs took their oath as ministers. BJP ministers from north Karnataka were being given plum posts. Newly inducted loyal party leaders were also awarded creme posts. Here's a look at the full list of new ministers and their portfolios in Bommai's Cabinet.
Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai - DPAR, Finance, Intelligence from Home, Cabinet Affairs, Bengaluru Development and all un-allocated portfolios. Credit: PTI Photo
Govind Makthappa Karjol - Major and Medium Irrigation ministry. Credit: DH Photo
KS Eshwarappa - Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Development ministry. Credit: DH Photo
R Ashoka - Revenue (excluding Muzarai). Credit: DH Photo
B Sreeramulu - Transport, ST Welfare ministries. Credit: DH Photo
V Somanna - Housing and Infrastructure Development ministry. Credit: DH Photo
Umesh Vishwanath Katti - Forest, Food, Civil supplies and Consumers affairs ministries. Credit: DH Photo
S Angara - Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport ministries. Credit: DH Photo
JC Madhu Swamy - Minor Irrigation, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation ministries. Credit: DH Photo
Aaraga Jnanedra - Home Department (excludind intelligence). Credit: DH Photo
CN Ashwath Narayan - Higher Education, IT & BT, Science and Technology and Skill Development ministries. Credit: DH Photo
Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil - Public Works Department ministry. Credit: DH Photo
Anand Singh - Ecology and Environment, Tourism ministries. Credit: DH Photo
Kota Shrinivas Poojari - Social Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare ministries. Credit: DH Photo
Prabhu Chauhan - Animal Husbandry ministry. Credit: DH Photo
Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani - Large & Medium Industries ministry. Credit: DH Photo
Arabail Hebbar Shivaram - Labour ministry. Credit: DH Photo
ST Somashekhar - Co-operation ministry. Credit: DH Photo
BC Patil - Agriculture ministry. Credit: DH Photo
BA Basavaraja (Byrati) - Urban Development ministry. Credit: DH Photo
K Sudhakar - Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education ministries. Credit: DH Photo
K Gopalaiah - Excise from Finance Department. Credit: DH Photo
Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb - Muzarai, Haj & Wakf ministries. Credit: DH Photo
N Nagaraju (MTB) - Municipal Administration, Small Scale Industries and Public Sector Industries ministries. Credit: DH Photo
Narayangowda - Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports ministries. Credit: DH Photo
BC Nagesh - Primary & Secondary Education and Sakala ministries. Credit: DH Photo
V Sunil Kumar - Energy, Kannada and Culture ministries. Credit: DH Photo
Achar Halappa - Mines and Geology from Commerce and Industries Department, Women and Child Development & Disabled & Senior Citizen's empowerment ministries. Credit: DH Photo
Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa - Handloom and Textile Department from C&I Department Sugarcane Development and Directorate of Sugar. Credit: DH Photo
Munirathna - Horticulture and Planning Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department. Credit: DH Photo
Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by International Space Station
International Space Station’s (ISS) has shared a series of astonishing pictures from the magical aurora or the northern lights. In a series of pictures on Instagram, the ISS gave a glimpse of city lights that come to life at night.
Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by International Space Station
International Space Station (ISS) has shared a series of astonishing pictures from the magical aurora or the northern lights. Credit: Instagram/ISS
In a series of pictures on Instagram, the ISS gave a glimpse of city lights that come to life at night. Credit: Instagram/ISS
Captioning the post, ISS wrote - “The aurora australis is spectacular in these views from the station above the Indian Ocean in between Asia and Antarctica.” Credit: Instagram/ISS
The post is making waves on social media and was well received by the netizens for the breathtaking views. The Aurora Borealis and the Aurora Australis occur when charged electrons and protons in the earth's magnetic field collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere. Credit: Instagram/ISS
Delhi's Red Fort barricaded with shipping containers ahead of Independence Day
As the nation gears up for Independence Day, security has been beefed up at Red Fort and other prominent areas. In a first, Delhi Police has barricaded Red Fort with shipment containers for security purposes.
Delhi's Red Fort barricaded with shipping containers ahead of Independence Day
As the nation gears up for Independence Day, security has been beefed up at Red Fort and other prominent areas. In a first, Delhi Police has barricaded Red Fort with shipment containers for security purposes. Credit: Reuters Photo
The security arrangements were made keeping the unfortunate incident happened during the Republic Day 2021 where protesting farmers created ruckus and clashed with Delhi police. Credit: Reuters Photo
The police have beefed up the security arrangements at the nearby areas and are keeping a strict vigil. Credit: Amlan Paliwal
Reportedly, the containers will be decorated with graffitis to gel with the Independence Day theme. Credit: Amlan Paliwal
News in Pics, August 7: Best photos from around the world
A lorry driver for Arla Foods, a dairy products company makes a milk delivery to a Tesco supermarket in London. Haulage companies are reporting issues with finding drivers due to an exodus of Europeans following Brexit and the Covid pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
Residents and first responders are treated to a free meal from a local vendor, as the Dixie fire approaches, in Greenville, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
Kai Wegner, top candidate of the CDU for the election to the Berlin House of Representatives, presents the new election posters, in Berlin. Credit: Reuters Photo
People affected during emergency restrictions stand in line to get social assistance of 10 kilograms amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Commuters wait to board a metro train after Delhi Metro's remaining portion of the Pink Line corridor was inaugurated, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A burqa clad woman seeks alms from the commuters as she stands in the middle of a road in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
Turkish-backed Syrian fighters hold up the flags of (R to L) their unit, Turkey, and the flag of the Syrian opposition as they pose for a picture during military drills in the district of Sheikh Hadid in the Afrin region of northwestern Syria. Credit: AFP Photo