<p>Bengaluru: The Court of Small Causes in Bengaluru recently received a bomb threat via email, which the police later confirmed was a hoax.</p>.<p>The incident, reported on August 22, surfaced on Sunday.</p>.<p>The FIR states that between 2.30 pm and 2.35 pm, the court’s official ID received an email from rajagiri_marudhayan@outlook.com. It claimed that two RDX and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) would be placed inside the premises. The police conducted a thorough search and declared the threat a hoax.</p>.<p>The Central Cybercrime Police registered an FIR on August 23 under sections 351(4) (criminal intimidation) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 66C (punishment for identity theft) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.</p>.Bomb threats to Karnataka HC, Bengaluru city civil court declared a hoax.<p><strong>Gurdwara incident</strong></p>.<p>On August 24, a gurdwara in East Bengaluru received a similar threat from the same email ID. The police later declared this, too, a hoax.</p>.<p>"De-Brahminize Dravidistan: 4 RDX IED Blasts in Your Gurudwara Langar/Washrooms Soon! Evacuate All Within 8 Hrs," the email read, as per the FIR filed by the Halasuru Gate police.</p>