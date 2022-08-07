News in Pics, August 7, 2022: Best photos from the worl
UPDATED : Aug 07 2022, 06:00 ISTfloods | World news | Commonwealth Games | Narendra Modi | Jagdeep Dhankhar | India News | Gaza Strip |
- 1 /5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Vice-President designate Jagdeep Dhankhar during a meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /5
A fireball erupts as a result of an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City on August 6, 2022. Israel hit Gaza with air strikes and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire, in the territory's worst escalation of violence since a war last year. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
Protesters shout slogans at an anti-government rally, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 6, 2022.
- 4 /5
India's Amit Panghal (blue) lands a punch on Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in the semi-final match of the men’s over 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) boxing event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
A young boy pushes his inflatable canoe down a flooded road after heavy rains in Dakar on August 5, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 7, 2022
UPDATED : Aug 06 2022, 23:46 ISTSagittarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /12
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 7, 2022
- 2 /12
Aries | Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation | Colour: Gold | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /12
Taurus | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint | Colour: Brown | Number: 1
- 4 /12
Gemini: | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Colour: Indigo | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /12
Cancer | Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today | Colour: Purple | Number: 3
- 6 /12
Leo | If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits | Colour: Lemon | Number: | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /12
Virgo | A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs | Colour: Copper | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /12
Libra | Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. You must communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today | Colour: Amber | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /12
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. A quiet couple of hours by yourself will clear out you head and give you a better perception of the hidden truths. Colour: Cream | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /12
Capricorn | Do not get upset about situations you cannot change. You must consider yourself for a change. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action | Colour: Tan | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /12
Aquarius | Don't spend money that you really don't have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life .Mars heals a long broken friendship | Colour: Peach | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /12
Pisces | Loved ones may be unreasonable. You're in the mood to party. You must be careful not to reveal secrets or get involved in gossip. A friend will help you resolve an issue today. Colour: Ivory | Number: 4| Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, August 6: Best photos from around world
UPDATED : Aug 06 2022, 07:15 ISTIsrael | Gaza Strip | Palestine | World news | India News | Ukraine | Russia |
- 1 /5
Students wade through a flooded street following monsoon rains, in Amritsar, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /5
Local residents walk past a destroyed building in Toretsk, eastern Ukraine, on August 5, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Eight people were killed and four wounded on August 4, 2022 by a Russian strike that hit a bus stop in Toretsk, near the eastern frontline, according to the regional governor. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
A member of the Spanish Emergency Military Unit (UME) tries to put out a wildfire near the village of Verin, northwestern Spain, on August 4, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
Police personnel detain Congress workers during their protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential commodities, in Prayagraj, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
A Palestinian firefighter fights the blaze amid the destruction following an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, on August 5, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 6, 2022
UPDATED : Aug 05 2022, 23:23 ISTSagittarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 6, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future| Colour: Copper | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked| Colour: Mustard | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Colour: Beige | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise| Colour: Honey | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable | Colour: Grey | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow | Colour: Green | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find | Colour: Tan | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life | Colour: Orange | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away | Colour: Pink | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way| Colour: Coffee | Number: 2 |Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | If you are communicative, your doubts will vanish. A romantic interest occupies your time today. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture | Colour: Red | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into| Colour: White | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today; Check out pics!
UPDATED : Aug 05 2022, 19:35 IST
Bengaluru news | flower show | Lalbagh Garden | Lalbagh Botanical Garden | Lalbagh Flower Show | Lalbagh Mela |
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show opened its doors to the public after an inaugural function by the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on August 05.
- 1 /11
Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today; Check out pics!
- 2 /11
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the annual Lalbagh flower show on August 05. Credit: SK Dinesh/DH Photo
- 3 /11
This year's flower show pays a special floral tribute to Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar and his son and actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Credit: SK Dinesh/DH Photo
- 4 /11
The flower show comes after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: SK Dinesh/DH Photo
- 5 /11
Puneeth Rajkumar, who died last year, will be conferred with the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously, on November 1, said Bommai during the inauguration. Credit: SK Dinesh/DH Photo
- 6 /11
More than 10 lakh people are expected to visit the flower show which runs from August 5 and 15. Credit: SK Dinesh/DH Photo
- 7 /11
The event at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden will be a zero-waste, zero-plastic, and zero-littering event, said the officials. Credit: SK Dinesh/DH Photo
- 8 /11
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT) have taken up the task of keeping the flower show clean. Credit: SK Dinesh/DH Photo
- 9 /11
The flower show has been on since 1922 and attracts a large number of people every year. Credit: SK Dinesh/DH Photo
- 10 /11
People pay respects to Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar. Credit: SK Dinesh/DH Photo
- 11 /11
Visitors click selfies during their visit to the annual Independence Day flower show, at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo