News in Pics, January 9: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /5
A line of cars waiting to refuel is seen in the hometown of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, a day before the state of Barinas holds a re-run of the gubernatorial election. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
A supporter of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic holds a banner that reads: ''Death to Fascism'' during a protest in front of the National Assembly in Belgrade, Serbia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
An Afghan boy snacks while sitting on a plinth besides a mud house in Kandahar city. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
A UP administration worker removes a political banner as the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect after the announcement of the schedule of UP Assembly elections. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Demonstrators, in opposition to vaccine pass and vaccinations to protect against Covid-19 gather during a rally in Paris, France. Credit: AP Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - January 9, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 9, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Someone at work is causing trouble - avoid confrontations. Dreams have a way of turning real today. Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Finances budgetary. You may be too harsh with loved ones; but remember there are always two sides to an Issue. | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | A partnership or joint venture looks good. Legal matters, contracts and alliances are emphasized today. Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. | Lucky Colour: Terracotta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | A good friend is a turncoat today. Try not to put all your eggs in one basket. Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra |Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | An invitation catches you by surprise and brings back a welcome stranger into your life today. A new relationship brings its own set of parameters, but this new friend could be a rewarding one. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | As Covid surges, weekend curfew starts in many states
Various states imposed weekend curfew in wake of surging Covid cases. Here's a look at some of them.
- 1 /10
In Pics | As Covid surges, weekend curfew starts in many states
- 2 /10
A rickshaw driver carrying passengers rides past the closed shops at a market, during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
A closed shop at KR Market during the weekend curfew imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Bengaluru. Credit: IANS Photo
- 4 /10
MG Road looks empty due to Government-imposed weekend curfew to control spread of variant of concern Omicron in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo
- 5 /10
A vegetable vendor waits for customers near closed shops at a normally busy commercial area during the first weekend curfew imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Bengaluru. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
People taking food parcel from hotels in Week End curfew at Shanthinagar in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo
- 7 /10
Traffic movement on the roads in Belagavi was restricted with one side being barricaded during the weekend curfew. Credit: DH Photo
- 8 /10
Weekend curfew at Chennamma Circle. Credit: DH Photo
- 9 /10
Shops seen closed at Connaught Place area during weekend curfew imposed by Delhi government amid rise in Covid-19 cases. Credit: IANS Photo
- 10 /10
A deserted Chandni Chowk market during the weekend curfew, imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. Credit: PTI Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - January 8, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 8, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. A party puts you in the limelight .don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you | Lucky Colour: Brick-red | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | A wonderful day for creative people. Your work will flow effortlessly. Watch out for minor ailments. Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Caution advised in all matters of the heart. Try to think before you act. An aggressive male ruins your day. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra |In-laws prove troublesome. Travel could prove profitable, and a chance encounter could bring someone special. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You are ready for the new and unusual! Good day for public relations and sales. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on an emotional high and feel more vital. . A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Confrontations with family or female associates should be avoided all together. Try not to get upset or angry without having all the facts. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Big budget films postponed due to Covid-19: Jersey, RRR, Radhe Shyam & more
With the opening of theatres and ease in Covid-19 restrictions, the showbiz was limping back to normalcy after nearly a two-year hiatus. Just when everyone thought that there will be no more hiccups, Omicron happened. This new variant has shattered the dreams of various big budget films as the weekend curfew and stringent Covid-19 restrictions has forced the makers to postpone the release of their dream projects further. From 'Jersey', 'RRR' to 'Radhey Shyam', here we take a look at the much anticipated movies that have announced its delay in the release due to the rising Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, we expect a few more films to make the announcement in coming days.
- 1 /7
In Pics | Big budget films postponed due to Covid-19: Jersey, RRR, Radhe Shyam & more
- 2 /7
Makers of Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Jersey' pushed the release of his film just three days before its December 31 date. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /7
Ajith Kumar's much-awaited action drama 'Valimai' has been pushed from its release date of January 13 due to rise in Covid cases across the country. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /7
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam' has been pushed indefinitely, days before its scheduled arrival on January 14, due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /7
Makers of period action Telugu film 'Rise Roar Revolt' (RRR), fronted by south stars Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr, said in a statement that they had no choice but to defer the release. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /7
Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', has already been postponed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie which was earlier scheduled to release on January 6, 2022, has been pushed again to February 18, 2022. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /7
Akshay Kumar's upcoming historical drama 'Prithviraj' that was scheduled to release on January 21 has been postponed due to Omicron and the steep rise in Covid cases in India. Credit: Special Arrangement