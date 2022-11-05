News in Pics, Nov 5, 2022: Best photos from the world
Voting signs for the upcoming midterm election are seen outside a public library and voting station in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Georgia. Credit: Reuters photo
A damaged vehicle covered in mud is pictured in the aftermath of floods caused by heavy rain, in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela. Credit: Reuters photo
Youths play soccer at Souq Waqif, a traditional marketplace, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 soccer tournament, in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Reuters photo
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks during an event with the Union of Metallurgical Workers in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Credit: Reuters photo
Soldiers remove fallen trees after the passage of Hurricane Lisa in Belize City. Credit: AFP Photo
Street performers LED Spark Drummers perform at the South Shields and Westoe Rugby club in South Shields, Britain. Credit: Reuters photo
A van of the Ecuadorian Army enters the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 5, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 5, 2022
Aries: A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on .In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 6.
Taurus: Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 8.
Cancer: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 4.
Leo: Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number 4.
Virgo: Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 9.
Libra: The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 7.
Scorpio: Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 3.
Sagittarius: Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 8.
Capricorn: Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 1.
Aquarius: Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Lucky Colour: Linen. Lucky Number: 6.
Pisces: A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 5.
In Pics | From Imran Khan to Benazir Bhutto: Pakistani political leaders who were attacked
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.
Pakistan has a history of political assassination attempts or killings of political leaders. A look at some of the major political figures in the South Asian nation who either were attacked or faced a grim fate.
In Pics | From Imran Khan to Benazir Bhutto: Pakistani political leaders who were attacked
Liaquat Ali Khan: On October 16, 1951, Pakistan’s first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan was shot dead at a political rally in Rawalpindi. Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto: Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the father of Benazir who was elected as prime minister in 1970, was hanged on a disputed conviction for conspiring to commit a political murder by Zia ul-Haq. Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons
General Zia-ul-Haq: In August 1988, the then-president and army chief of Pakistan, General Zia-ul-Haq died after a C-130 carrying him exploded soon after take-off from Bahawalpur airbase. Conspiracy theories surround his death that he was killed. Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons
Pervez Musharraf: In 2003, Pervez Musharraf survived an assassination attempt when a bomb exploded soon after his highly-guarded convoy crossed a bridge in Rawalpindi. Photo Credit: AFP Photo
Benazir Bhutto: On December 27, 2007, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a suicide bombing in Rawalpindi. Bhutto has been the PM of Pakistan twice and was the leader of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party at that time. Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt. Photo Credit: AFP Photo
Ten issues that will play important role in Gujarat Assembly polls
With the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections being held in two phases, as announced by the Election Commission of India, there are several factors that may play an important role in the voter's decision-making. From Morbi bridge collapse to the Bilkis Bano case, here are the ten main issues that are expected to have an influence over the upcoming Gujarat elections:
(With inputs from PTI)
Ten issues that will play important role in Gujarat Assembly polls
The Modi factor | BJP has a trump card in the form of PM Modi, who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 but his sway over the state is still intact. Credit: PTI Photo
Remission of sentence of Bilkis Bano case convicts | The impact of the remission of sentences of those convicted in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case will play out differently for the majority and minority communities. Muslims have been demanding justice for Bilkis Bano. Credit: AFP Photo
Anti-incumbency | People of Gujarat believe that inflation, unemployment, and basic issues concerning life have remained unresolved even after the 24-years of BJP rule, stated political observer Hari Desai. Credit: iStock Photo
Morbi bridge tragedy | The bridge collapse that claimed the lives of 135 people brought to the fore the nexus between the administration and rich businessmen. The issue is likely to dominate the minds of people when they vote. Credit: PTI Photo
Paper leaks and postponement of government recruitment exams | Frequent paper leaks and postponement of government recruitment exams have dashed the hopes of youths working hard to get government jobs, leading to much resentment among the citizens. Credit DH Photo
Agitated farmers | Farmers in several parts of the state have not been given compensation for crop loss due to the excess rains in the last two years, hence getting frustrated. Credit: Getty Images
Bad roads | In the last five to six years, the Gujarat government and municipal corporations have not been able to construct good roads or maintain old roads. Complaints of pothole-ridden roads are being raised all over the state. Credit: DH Photo
High electricity rates | Gujarat has one of the highest electricity tariffs in the country. People are looking forward to offers from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress of giving 300 units free per month. Credit: iStock Photo
Land acquisition | There is widespread dissatisfaction among farmers and landowners whose lands are being acquired for various government projects. Farmers, for instance, opposed land acquisition for the high-speed bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Credit: iStock Photo
Lack of basic education and health facilities in remote areas | The classrooms that are constructed in remote rural areas have a dearth of teachers. And if teachers are recruited, there is a lack of classrooms. Credit: DH Photo
amfAR Gala 2022: These were the best dressed celebs
Here's a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities from the 12th annual amfAR Gala Los Angeles.
amfAR Gala 2022: These were the best dressed celebs
Musician Sri Ramesh dazzled in blue designer ensemble at the amfAR Gala 2022 Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Credit: AFP Photo
Christine Chiu scorched the gala in thigh-high slit dress. Credit: AFP Photo
Daisy O'Dell sizzled in white body-hugging gown. Credit: AFP Photo
British model Helen Owen looked stunning in an olive dress. Credit: AFP Photo
US actress Alexis Ren donned a stunning sequined dress. Credit: AFP Photo
US singer Kelly Rowland opted for an all-black look. Credit: AFP Photo
Paris Reid looked radiant in her beige satin dress. Credit: AFP Photo
Mara Brock Akil turned heads in a glittery red gown. Credit: AFP Photo
Madison Beer turned heads shimmery body-hugging silver gown. Credit: AFP Photo
Michael Ealy put on a stylish black two-piece suit accompanied by a white shirt. Credit: AFP Photo
US actress Jenna Dewan turned up the heat in a black sheer dress gown. Credit: AFP Photo
US rapper Tyga arrives for the amfAR Gala Los Angeles. Credit: AFP Photo
American singer Tinashe arrived in style in a magnificent off-shoulder gown. Credit: AFP Photo
US actress Caylee Cowan looked stunning in an orange short prom. Credit: AFP Photo
US singer Aloe Blacc arrives for the amfAR Gala. Credit: AFP Photo
Alex Cooper proved her fashion power in a green-coloured off-shoulder dress. Credit: AFP Photo
Ashley Haas was resplendent in a black gown. Credit: AFP Photo
Carolina Adriana Urrea dazzled in an embellished black gown at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022. Credit: AFP Photo