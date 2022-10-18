News in Pics, October 18, 2022: Best photos from the world
Local residents walk past police officers after a drone attack in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman poses near a destroyed Russian tank during an open-air exhibition of destroyed military vehicles near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
A demonstrator with an Iranian flag painted on her face, shouts slogans as she participates in a rally outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul. Credit: AFP Photo
Residents watching the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress on a TV screen in Huaibei, in China’s eastern Anhui province. Credit: AFP Photo
Banners depicting footballers hang on buildings in the Qatari capital Doha ahead of this year's FIFA football World Cup. Credit: AFP Photo
A Puma infantry fighting vehicle of the German armed forces Bundeswehr shoots during a visit by the German Chancellor of German Bundeswehr's troops during a training exercise at the military ground in Ostenholz, northern Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 18, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - October 18, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door | Lucky Colour: Lemon | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result | Lucky Colour: Aqua-Green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | AAP workers protesting near CBI HQ detained
The Delhi Police on Monday detained several AAP leaders and workers who were protesting in front of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in the national capital where the questioning of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was underway in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
In Pics | AAP workers protesting near CBI HQ detained.
Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia addressed AAP volunteers at the party office before leaving for the CBI headquarters for questioning in connection with the excise policy probe in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
The Delhi Police subsequently detained several AAP leaders and workers, who were protesting in front of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi on October 17. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was taking part in a protest near the CBI office where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was being questioned in connection with the excise policy probe, was dragged away by cops in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
The detained AAP leaders included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Rakhi Bidlan, and others. They, along with other workers, were taken to a nearby police station by the Delhi Police. Credit: PTI Photo
Ahead of the questioning of Sisodia, the police had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC outside his residence and a number of police personnel were also deployed to avoid untoward incidents in case of a protest by the AAP workers. Credit: PTI Photo
Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people. Credit: PTI Photo
However, scores of AAP workers had arrived with Sisodia and staged a dharna outside the CBI headquarters holding placards and raising slogans, amid police presence. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress Presidential Polls: Politicians cast their votes to elect new party chief
After 22 years the Congress is all set to witness a contest for the president post with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor pitted against each other to lead the party with new vigour so as to fulfil the aim of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. Polling began at 10 am with the party members arriving and casting their votes to elect the new party chief. The voting will be done till 04:00 pm and the results will be out on October 19.
Congress Presidential Polls: Politicians cast their votes to elect new party chief
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi casts her vote for the party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Bellary. Credit: AICC
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra casts her vote for the party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor casts his vote at the party office, in Thiruvananthapuram. Credit: PTI Photo
AICC Presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge casts his vote at the KPCC office, in Bengaluru. Credit: AICC
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh casts his vote for Congress party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh casts his vote for the party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry casts his vote for the party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Bellary. Credit: AICC
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after casting his vote for the Congress Party's presidential election, in Jaipur. Credit: Twitter/ashokgehlot51
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath casts his vote for the party's presidential election at PCC headquarters, in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Chandigarh. Credit: PTI Photo
CLP leader Siddaramaiah casting his vote for the Congress president elections at KPCC office in Bengaluru. Credit: DH/BK Janardhan
Congress leader Anand Sharma casts his vote for the party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Uttarakhand Congress President Karan Mehra casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Dehradun. Credit: PTI Photo
KPCC members queue up for casting their vote for the Congress president elections at KPCC office in Bengaluru. Credit: DH/BK Janardhan
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Bellary. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Guwahati, Assam. Credit: PTI Photo
Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) chief Rajesh Thakur casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leaders stand in a queue to cast their votes for the party's Presidential election, at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | List of all Congress party presidents after 1947
As the voting for the party's presidential polls commenced on Monday at 10:00 am, here we list influential politicians who held the top position in the Indian National Congress (INC) post-1947. This is the first election for the presidential post in 22 years, though it will be not the first time that a non-Gandhi is appointed to the post.
In Pics | List of all Congress party presidents after 1947
Sonia Gandhi - (2019 – Incumbent). Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul Gandhi - (2017 – 2019). Credit: PTI Photo
Sonia Gandhi - (1998 – 2017). Credit: PTI Photo
Sitaram Kesri - (1996 – 1998). Credit: AIMC
PV Narasimha Rao - (1992 – 1994). Credit: Special arrangement
Rajiv Gandhi - (1985 – 1991). Credit: DH Pool Photo
Indira Gandhi - (1978 – 1983). Credit: DH Pool Photo
Kasu Brahmananda Reddy - (1977 – 1978). Credit: AIMC
Devakanta Barua - (1975 – 1977). Credit: IYC
Shankar Dayal Sharma - (1972 – 1974). Credit: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri
Jagjivan Ram - (1970 – 1971). Twitter/@UttamINC
S Nijalingappa - (1968 – 1969). Credit: Twitter/@RakshaRamaiah
K Kamaraj - (1964 – 1967). Credit: Twitter/@VPSecretariat
Neelam Sanjiva Reddy - (1960 – 1963). Credit: Twitter/@VPSecretariat
Indira Gandhi - (1950). Credit: Special arrangement
UN Dhebar - (1955 – 1959). Credit: INC
Jawaharlal Nehru - (1952 – 1954). Credit: Twitter/@jnmfsm
Purushottam Das Tandon - (1950). Credit: INC
Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya - (1948 – 1949). Credit: INC