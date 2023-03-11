Oscars flashback: Indian men who rocked the red carpet
With the 2023 Oscars around the corner, here we take a look at the Indian stars who aced their fashion game and matched up to their international counterparts.
- 1 /6
Oscars flashback: Indian men who rocked the red carpet
- 2 /6
Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker attended the 74th Academy Awards in March 2002, where their film 'Lagaan' was nominated in the Best Foreign Language film category. Aamit opted for a black sherwani with a dupatta. Credit: Instagram/@sunita.gowariker
- 3 /6
'Mozart of Madras' AR Rahman was seen donning a black kurta-churidar designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, as an ode to his Indian roots at the Academy Awards. Credit: Instagram/@arrahman
- 4 /6
Dev Patel was seen walking the red carpet of the 89th Academy Awards in a black & white tuxedo suit paired with a black bow tie. He attended the awards ceremony with his mother. Credit: Instagram/@devpatelworld
- 5 /6
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor attended his first Oscar ceremony in 2009 as a cast member of the hit film 'Slumdog Millionaire'. He aced the fashion game in a black tuxedo. Credit: Twitter/@AnilKapoor
- 6 /6
At the 2009 Oscars red carpet, Irrfan Khan too opted for a classic black tuxedo. Irrfan, who was considered by many to be one of the greatest actors of his generation, was a part of many Hollywood films, including 'Life of Pi', 'Jurassic World', 'Inferno' and others. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Jammu dons a deserted look as traders' body calls for 'symbolic strike'
The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for a 'symbolic strike' here on March 11. The bandh was called in to protest against the Union Territory administration's decision to impose property tax. Empty roads, deserted streets, closed shops and gun-toting policemen at regular distances was the view during the Jammu Bandh.
- 1 /5
In Pics | Jammu dons a deserted look as traders' body calls for 'symbolic strike'
- 2 /5
The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for a 'symbolic strike' in Jammu on March 11 to protest against the Union Territory administration's decision to impose property tax. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /5
The streets and roads wore a deserted look during the Jammu bandh. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
At some places youngsters were seen playing cricket in an empty street during Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI)'s Jammu bandh call against the property tax. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
On the other hand, members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha staged a protest during a bandh in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, March 11, 2023: Best photos from the world
- 1 /6
Indian army soldiers perform 'Mallakhamba' during the western command investiture ceremony at a military station on the outskirts of Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
Dogue de Bordeaux dogs wait in their pen on the second day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Crater holes in the fields following strikes during the fighting in summer 2022, in the village of Dolyna, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
A Ukrainian door gunner watches a second Mil Mi-8 helicopter as he flies in eastern Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) react as they shake hands during a joint press conference at the end of the French-British summit, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
A fire attack by the Hwasong Artillery unit, responsible for important operational missions of the Korean People's Army Western Front, at an undisclosed location. Credit: KCNA via KNS / AFP
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 11, 2023
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 11, 2023
- 2 /13
Aries | An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction and you will make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability t initiate projects will add to your popularity today | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind, someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You are full of good ideas today, and if you carry them out, it will pay rich dividends for you in the future. Getting involved in physical activities will not only keep you fit but will help you to network | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents . Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You are hard-working and intelligent, and above all analytical. So, any kind of drama distresses you and tends to back off today. Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You are feeling good, and are at your charming best. Work gets top priority though from you, and if a colleague or tow is feeling threatened, what can you do! Money flow seems budgetary, so try not to swipe that card or indulge in luxury items | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Today you may get to hear about an investment plan that interests you. A savings scheme is good, but clarify all the pertinent points and read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. A loved one is elusive, and your nerves are a bit frayed | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now. At home tempers are flying and everyone is in a combative mood, so you back off now to ensure peace | Lucky Colour: Salmon pink | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Garbage piles up in France after pension reform protests
Garbage piled up in Paris streets and fuel deliveries were blocked from refineries as workers continued rolling strikes against pension reform. However, President Emmanuel Macron refused to meet with unions and said the reform must go ahead. As the debate around the reform continued in the Senate, workers blocked fuel deliveries from leaving TotalEnergies and Esso refineries on Friday, while power supply was disrupted and maintenance at some EDF nuclear reactors was delayed.
- 1 /9
Garbage piles up in French streets after pension reform protests
- 2 /9
Influential French trade union CGT called on garbage collectors to join rolling strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, in a bid to 'bring France to a standstill', causing rubbish to pile up in the streets. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /9
French streets are now starting to stink as garbage piles up everywhere, including alleyways and city centers. Macron's government argues that raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, abolishing privileges enjoyed by employees in some sectors, and stiffening the requirements for a full pension are required to balance the pension system. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /9
People walk on a street where garbage cans are overflowing, in Paris. France lags most of its European neighbours, which have hiked the retirement age to 65 or above. Its spending on pensions is the third highest among industrialised countries, at the equivalent of 14.5 percent of GDP. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /9
Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron has refused to meet with unions and said the reform must go ahead. 'If we want to keep this system going, we need to work longer,' Macron said last month. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /9
The waste-disposal collector unions have not set a date for the resumption of services. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /9
People stand on a street where trash is overflowing, Paris. This is a critical time for both sides (protesting unions and the government) since the government is hoping the pension changes will be adopted by parliament by the end of the month. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /9
A view of a street where garbage cans are overflowing, Paris. Macron's proposal to make people work longer is deeply unpopular amongst the wider public, opinion polls show. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /9
A person walks on a street where garbage cans are overflowing, Paris. The legislation will face a bumpy path through parliament and Macron's government may be forced to use special constitutional powers to bypass a parliamentary vote - something union leaders have warned him not to do. Credit: Reuters Photo