Pics from joint meeting of Opposition parties in Patna
As many as 17 opposition parties participated in the first joint meeting and decided to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences. They will meet in Shimla next month to chalk out a joint strategy. Here are some glimpses from the joint meeting of opposition parties in Patna.
Pics from joint meeting of Opposition parties in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and others during the Opposition parties' meeting, in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav being welcomed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his arrival for the opposition parties meeting, at Patna Airport. Credit: IANS Photo
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren being welcomed by JD-U leaders on his arrival for the opposition parties meeting, at Patna Airport. Credit: IANS Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his arrival, at Patna Airport. Credit: IANS Photo
NCP chief Sharad Pawar with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during the opposition parties' meeting, in Patna. Credit: IANS Photo
Today's Horoscope – June 25, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope – June 25, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Confrontations, not always hostile occur. A time to negotiate contracts. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Your self-confidence is in top gear as romance blooms today. Your love life has been slow , it is time to make a move and state your needs. | Lucky Colour: Cerise | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | PM Modi arrives in Cairo for his first State visit to Egypt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for a two-day state visit to Egypt during which he will hold talks with the Egyptian leadership, including President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as the two nations seek to enhance their strategic partnership. On his arrival in Cairo, PM Modi was greeted with a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour and was received by his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly.
In Pics | PM Modi arrives in Cairo for his first State visit to Egypt. Credit: MEA India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo for a two-day state visit to Egypt. PM Modi was received by his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly at the airport. Credit: MEA India
Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President El-Sisi. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years. Credit: IANS Photo
PM Modi was greeted with a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
Waving the Indian tricolour, members of the Indian community welcomed the Prime Minister to chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Vande Mataram' when he reached the hotel in Cairo. Credit: IANS Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by the Indian diaspora upon his arrival at Cairo, Egypt. Credit: IANS Photo
An Egyptian woman welcomed PM Narendra Modi in Cairo with the popular song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' from the movie 'Sholay' and the video has gone viral on social media. Credit: IANS Photo
In Pics | After a long delay, monsoon arrives in Mumbai
After a long wait, the monsoon finally made its way to Mumbai. The city witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday (June 24), leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas. Several pictures of vehicles partially submerged or stranded in waterlogged streets surfaced online.
In Pics | After a long delay, monsoon arrives in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Mumbai witnessed a heavy rainfall today as the Southwest Monsoon arrived in the city. Credit: PTI Photo
The heavy downpour lead to waterlogging in several low lying areas. Credit: IANS Photo
Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai city. Credit: PTI Photo
Trees were also uprooted in some areas following the rains. In this photo, people are seen checking a vehicle among many that got damaged after a tree uprooted inside Geetanjali building, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
IMD has also predicted heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra in the next four to five days. Credit: PTI Photo
Pedestrians cross road during rain, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Commuters hold umbrellas as they walk on street amid heavy rain, at CST road, in Mumbai. Credit: IANS Photo
News in Pics | June 24, 2023
Aftermath of Russian missile strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Photo
People stand amidst rubble at the site of an apartment building damaged during Russian missile strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and USA President Joe Biden during the Meeting with top CEOs at White House. Credit: PTI Photo
Mass wedding as part of the LGBT+ pride month celebrations in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves while leaving for Egypt, after concluding his State Visit to USA, in Washington. Credit: PTI Photo