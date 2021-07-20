Raj Kundra to Jerry Harris, famous people charged with child porn
UPDATED : Jul 20 2021, 13:21 IST
celebrities | World news | News | Entertainment News | Entertainment | Raj Kundra | R Kelly | child pornography | Pornography | Crime Investigation Agency | jailed |
Here’s a list of celebrities who have been charged or convicted of child pornography offences:
Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has been arrested by the Mumbai’s Crime Branch in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Credit: PTI Photo
In 2002, American singer-songwriter Rapper R Kelly was charged with statutory rape and possessing child porn. He was found not guilty after six years. Credit: Instagram/rkelly
Paul Francis Gadd, professionally known as Gary Glitter, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for various sex offenses involving children in 2015. Earlier, he was convicted of downloading child porn and served part of a three-year prison term in late 90s. Credit: Instagram/garyglitterr
American actor Paul Reubens was charged with possessing child porn in 2003. Credit: Instagram/peeweeherman
Hollywood actor Jeffrey Jones was arrested for possession of child porn in 2002. Credit: Wikipedia
Jerry Harris, star of the 'Cheer' series on Netflix, was arrested in September 2020 for allegedly producing child pornography. Credit: Netflix
Hajj 2021: Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy pilgrimage
UPDATED : Jul 20 2021, 13:20 IST
Mecca | Saudi Arabia | World news | Muslims | Medina | Hajj |
Muslim pilgrims fully vaccinated against covid-19 are seen participating in the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. Earlier, the pilgrimage barred worshippers from abroad for the second consecutive second year due to the coronavirus pandemic and has also restricted entry from inside the kingdom.
Muslim pilgrims vaccinated against Covid-19 gathered on Sunday for the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, which has barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the pandemic and has also restricted entry from inside the kingdom. Credit: Reuters Photo
Clad in white and carrying umbrellas against the blistering summer sun, 60,000 Saudi citizens and residents are performing the rite, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it, compared with some 2.5 million in 2019. Credit: Reuters Photo
Saudi Arabia, which last year allowed a few thousand to perform the hajj, is home to Islam's holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, and the country strives to ensure a peaceful hajj, which has been marred in the past by deadly stampedes, fires and riots. Credit: Reuters Photo
With the coronavirus the main concern this year, authorities have restricted access to pilgrims aged 18 to 65 who have been fully vaccinated or immunised against the virus and do not suffer from chronic diseases. Credit: Reuters Photo
Thermal cameras at entrances to the Grand Mosque monitor people's temperatures. Around 3,000 electric carts have been provided for pilgrims, who also wear electronic identification bracelets connected to GPS. Credit: Reuters Photo
Small groups of pilgrims wearing masks have been circling the Kaaba - a stone structure that is the most sacred in Islam - as health professionals monitor their movements. Credit: Reuters Photo
The pilgrims then made their way to Mina, 7 km northeast of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, where they will spend the day in prayer before heading to Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Mohammad gave his last sermon. Credit: Reuters Photo
Muslim pilgrim shave their heads on the second day of Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, after throwing stones at a pillar symbolising Satan during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Pilgrims rest inside their tent in the Mina area during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Pilgrims wash their bodies outside their tents in the Mina area during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia Credit: Reuters Photo
An official checks the ID and permits of pilgrims as they arrive in the Mina area for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, July 20: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 20 2021, 08:29 IST
A supporter of Leftist school teacher Pedro Castillo celebrates in dowtown Lima following the official proclamation of him as Peru’s president-elect. Credit: AFP Photo
Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in Bogor, on the outskirts of Jakarta. Credit: Reuters Photo
Guests walk through the exhibit Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience ahead of its opening to the general public at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
Yassine Azhari, 24, an asylum seeker from Morocco who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, is taken back to his mattress at the ULB University campus in Brussels. Credit: Reuters Photo
A demolished house is pictured in Altenburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, western Germany after devastating floods hit the region. Credit: AFP Photo
Iraqis inspect the site of the explosion in a popular market in the mostly Shiite neighbourhood of Sadr City, east of Baghdad. Credit: AFP Photo
A car falls into a cavity after a road caved in at Dwarka in New Delhi on Monday. credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - July 20, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 20 2021, 00:05 IST
Aries | Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard | Lucky Colour: Lime-green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Health problems may prevail if you haven't been getting enough rest. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | The moon makes you moony. Quit nostalgia, and make the party scene today. Career highlighted. Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work | Lucky Colour: Ruby | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion | Lucky Colour: Grass-green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak.The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities, or creative projects bring changes at home | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
News in Pics, July 19: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 19 2021, 08:18 IST
A man cools off himself on a fountain during a heat wave in New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar (C) of Slovenia celebrates on the podium after winning the yellow jersey and the Tour de France. Credit: Reuters Photo
A boy looks at a giant Yemeni flag flying at the historic 12th cehntury citadel of al-Qahira in Yemen's third city of Taez. Credit: AFP Photo
A Palestinian man argues with Israeli border guards blocking a street for a procession of religious Jews in Hebron. Credit: AFP Photo
People carry the coffin of Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui inside the premises of Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman receives a vaccine against Covid-19 at the Instituto Americano, in La Paz, Bolivia. Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman holds a Cuban flag during a protest showing support for Cubans demonstrating against their government, at Versailles Restaurant in Miami. Credit: AFP Photo