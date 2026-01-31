<p>Sindhanur (Raichur district): A 10-year-old girl, identified as Tanushree Shamanna Bhajantri, died after suffering an electric shock at the government lower primary school at Kurukunda village in the taluk on Friday.</p>.<p>A class 5 student, Tanushree suffered electric shock while she was fetching water from a water filter in the school.</p>.<p>A cook tried reviving the child by administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).</p>.Husband’s ‘joke’ turns tragic: Lucknow woman dies by suicide after hurtful remark.<p><strong>Died en route</strong></p>.<p>Tanushree was soon rushed to a local RMP doctor who referred her to the taluk hospital. The girl however died en route to the hospital.</p>.<p>The parents of the girl and the villagers expressed their anguish when the headmaster of the school claimed that the girl died of low blood pressure, following which, the parents took the body of the girl to taluk hospital for post-mortem, where it was found that she indeed died of electrocution</p>.<p>The Turvihal police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s parents.</p>