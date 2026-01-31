Menu
10-year-old girl dies of electrocution while fetching water at government school

A class 5 student, Tanushree suffered electric shock while she was fetching water from a water filter in the school.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 23:11 IST
Published 30 January 2026, 23:11 IST
Karnataka Newselectrocutiongovernment school

