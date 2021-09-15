It has been a month since the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, seizing the capital Kabul with barely a fight. While much attention in the West has been on whether the new Taliban government will keep its promises to protect women's rights or offer shelter to militant groups like al Qaeda, for many Afghans the main priority is simple - survival. Here we take a look at the daily life scenario of Afghans after the Taliban took complete control of Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war.