Scenes from Afghanistan under Taliban rule; see pics
It has been a month since the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, seizing the capital Kabul with barely a fight. While much attention in the West has been on whether the new Taliban government will keep its promises to protect women's rights or offer shelter to militant groups like al Qaeda, for many Afghans the main priority is simple - survival. Here we take a look at the daily life scenario of Afghans after the Taliban took complete control of Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war.
- 1 /10
- 2 /10
Afghans line up outside a bank to take out their money after Taliban takeover in Kabul, Afghanistan. Many businesses and banks remain shut and prices for staples are rapidly climbing ever since the Taliban takeover. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
A member of Taliban security forces keeps a strict vigil as he stands among crowds in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan. Reportedly, a severe drought is affecting 7.3 million people in 25 of the country's 34 provinces and rural communities also have been hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
Taliban soldiers stand guard in a street in Herat, Afghanistan. The Taliban said a group will investigate reports of atrocities and protect people's rights. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
A Talibani soldier stands in a park in Herat, Afghanistan. The aid is drying up and countries remain wary of dealing directly with the Taliban. Reportedly, donors have pledged $1.1 billion for Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /10
A Taliban supporter carries Taliban flags at a mosque in Herat, Afghanistan. A UN official said 4 million Afghans are facing “a food emergency,” with the majority in rural areas where there is a critical need for funding for planting winter wheat, feed for livestock and cash assistance for vulnerable families, elderly and disabled. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
A Talibani soldier is seen enjoying a car ride at an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
Taliban soldiers stand guard at an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
Taliban soldiers are seen in a street in Herat, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
Members of the Taliban oversee the movement on the runway of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Scenes of chaos at Kabul airport made global headlines last month. Several people died as Taliban members open fire and due to stampede. Credit: Reuters Photo
