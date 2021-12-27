These states have imposed night curfew to fight Omicron
UPDATED : Dec 27 2021, 22:09 IST
Omicron | Maharashtra | Keral | Gujarat | Delhi | Puducherry | Uttarakhand | Haryana | Uttar Pradesh |
Here we list the states and Union Territories that have imposed night curfew and has restricted the movement of individuals due to rising Covid-19 cases and the threat posed by the Omicron strain.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued orders to initiate strict measures, including a statewide night curfew from December 25, in view of a rise in Covid cases across India. Credit: PTI Photo
While Madhya Pradesh hasn’t recorded any Omicron case yet, CM Shivraj Chouhan said that a night curfew will be enforced immediately as a preacuationary measure. Credit: PTI Photo
As the national capital continues to witness a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed by the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi starting December 27. Credit: PTI Photo
After recording over 100 Omicron cases in Maharashtra, the state decided to impose strict restrictions and has night curfew in place. Credit: PTI Photo
Gujarat has imposed night curfew from 11:00 pm to 05:00 am. Credit: PTI Photo
In Haryana, gatherings of more than 200 people and other programs are prohibited, and public movement is restricted from 11:00 pm to 05:00 am. Credit: PTI Photo
Puducherry has also imposed night curfew from 11:00 pm to 05:00 am. Credit: Twitter/@VNarayanasami
Kerala has imposed a night curfew from 10:00 pm to 05:00 am starting from December 30, and it will go on till January 2, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
Uttarakhand has implemented night curfew starting December 27, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics: Indian actors who shone bright in Hollywood this year
UPDATED : Dec 27 2021, 17:22 IST
priyanka chopra jonas | Priyanka Chopra | Matrix Resurrection | Purab Kohli | Hollywood films | Hollywood | Entertainment News | Entertainment | Huma Qureshi |
From Priyanka Chopra in 'The Matrix Resurrections' to Huma Qureshi in 'Army of the Dead', here take a look at the Indian actors who shone bright in Hollywood.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has already starred in handful of Hollywood projects and has established a niche audience worldwide. 2021 marked her entry into her biggest Hollywood film – The Matrix Resurrections. She was seen essaying the role of ‘Sati’, a character seen in the original trilogy as a child. Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
Apart from PeeCee, Purab Kohli was another Indian celeb who was seen in the Hollywood blockbuster 'The Matrix Resurrections'. He played a game developer in the movie. Credit: Instagram/purab_kohli
90’s kids beamed with joy when Marvels Studios dropped the trailer of 2021 American superhero film, ‘Eternals.’ In the movie, India’s Harish Patel was seen playing the role Karun, an assistant to the assistant to Kingo, in the movie. Credit: Instagram/marvelstudios
Actress Huma Qureshi was seen in Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film ‘Army of the Dead.’ She essayed the pivotal role of Geeta. Credit: Instagram/iamhumaq
Actress Nitu Chandra made her Hollywood debut with ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’. Nitu played the character Jaya, a woman who was forced to fight in an underground fighting club to survive after being kidnapped. Credit: Instagram/nituchandrasrivastava
Kubbra Sait, who proved her mettle in acting in Bollywood movies, starred in Apple TV’s sci-fi epic Foundation. Kubbra was seen essaying the role of Phara, the main antagonist. Credit: Instagram/kubbrasait
From being a reality TV show participant to bagging role in Hollywood project, Praveen Rana has come a long way in showbiz. He bagged a role in 'Foundation and Serpent' where he played a robust lieutenant, Rowan. Credit: Instagram/pravesshranaofficial
In Pics | Massive crowd in Holiday season despite Omicron threat
UPDATED : Dec 27 2021, 15:02 IST
News | Christmas celebrations | new years | new years plan | New Year | New Year celebrations | market | Shopping Malls | restaurant | Omicron scare | Omicron variant | Omicron | World news |
With Christmas and New Year around the corner, people are making the most of the holiday season by visiting markets, malls, cinema halls, restaurants and crowded places to make the most of this year amid the rising Covid-19 cases and the threat of Omicron variant.
In Pics | Massive crowds in Holiday season despite Omicron threat Credit: PTI Photo
People visit a crowded market on Christmas eve amid concern over rising Omicron cases, in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
A crowded at Mapusa Market on the eve of Christmas festival, North Goa. Credit: PTI Photo
People wearing masks in improper way, shop at a market at Bandra in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Shoppers walk along Regent Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo
Locals in Delhi-NCR are visiting markets in large numbers for shopping this year unlike in 2020 when they could not step out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this photo, Sea of people are seen at the Sarojini Nagar market on Christmas. Credit: PTI Photo
People shop at a crowded market ahead of Christmas, during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Huge crowds of shoppers are seen at a market in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Shoppers wearing face masks walk down Oxford Street, Europe's busiest shopping street, in London. Credit: AP Photo
People in large number shop for winter clothes at a market in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
Large number of people are seen at market amid the rising cases of Omicron, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Huge crowds of shoppers continued to trickle into the malls in Bengaluru. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
Huge crowd in the Mesa Redonda Market, a popular spot for Christmas shopping in Lima, Peru. Credit: AP Photo
News in Pics, December 27: Best pics from around the world
A group of dogs are seen wearing outfits in the Winter Village at Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man uses an inflatable mattress during flooding caused by the overflowing Cachoeira river in Itabuna, Bahia state, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man holds up a child as bathers soak in the hot water of natural springs in Kibbutz Merom Golan, located in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ships are seen near the Russky Bridge connecting to the Russky Island at a cold day in far-eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Christmas tree is seen decorated with photographs of victims of gun violence outside St. Sabina Church during the deadliest year for homicides since 1996 in Chicago, Illinois. Credit: Reuters Photo
Seattle Seahawks fans cheer after a touchdown scored by DK Metcalf #14 (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears. Credit: AFP Photo
Priests perform 'Ganga Aarti' at Dashaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 27, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 27 2021, 00:07 IST
Aries | You should take care of your parents now as they need your attention. Good time to focus on your inner energies. Your loyalty is put to the test but, with friends involved, it is hard for you to take sides | Lucky Colour: Rose pink | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | You will be able to handle the work pressures today. Keep your cool, no matter how much others are trying to make you lose it. Avoid getting into any arguments with your boss | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | An arrangement that is no longer working for you may be brought to an end. Time to lighten up. No need to brood. Plan a weekend getaway with the loved one. Home-life gives joy | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Health problems crop up. Understand your money situation. Make investments and long-term savings plans | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Your partner can be morose. For the footloose and fancy-free, an ideal time for that big relationship blossoming. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes with partnership | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully. An authority figure proves helpful | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | New projects, business ventures, new career, higher education are on the cards. The health of a loved one gets better. You may be released from a debt or given additional resources | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. Friends may fail to keep their word or disappoint you. Romance emphasized as you get invitations | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think | Lucky Colour: Royal Blue | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo