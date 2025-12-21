<p>Space and science enthusiasts have a significant happening to wait for before 2025 ends. In a proud moment for India, Indian Space Research Organisation has announced the launch communication satellite. </p><p>ISRO is set to deploy the next-generation satellite on December 24. The mission, part of the commercial deal with US-based AST SpaceMobile, is designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide.</p><p>The upcoming LVM3 M6 mission will carry the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit. </p><p><strong>What's BlueBird block-2?</strong></p><p>The BlueBird block-2 mission is part of the global Low Earth Orbit constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through a satellite. This constellation would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for anyone at anytime, ISRO was quoted in media reports. </p>.Gaganyaan mission: ISRO conducts qualification tests for Drogue Parachutes.<p>The BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft would be the heaviest payload to be launched into Low Earth Orbit in the history of LVM3 rocket, news agency PTI reported. </p><p>Notably, the LVM3 rocket has successfully launched two OneWeb missions with 72 satellites as well as Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3. </p><p>The communication satellite in the LVM3-M5/CMS-03 mission, which was successfully launched on November 2, 2025, was ISRO's most recent launch.</p>