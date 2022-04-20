Today's Horoscope - April 21, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - April 21, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit brings popularity. Your charisma will no doubt attract a lot of attention and a lot of admirers today. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 6.
Taurus: Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: Travel for business or pleasure today. Don't dwell on past regrets. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently. Hobbies prove lucrative, and provides a steady source of income. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 4.
Leo: You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Try not to judge new faces harshly. Lucky Colour: Wine. Lucky Number: 7.
Virgo: New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 8.
Libra: You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 3.
Scorpio: A perfect day for love and romance. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 9.
Sagittarius: Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 5.
Capricorn: Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 4.
Aquarius: Avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Get in touch with your inner self through meditation, prayer and service. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 6.
Pisces: New projects take off. Your dreamy disposition attracts admirers, but are you ready to act on it? Too much deliberation is not a good thing. Finances slow but will stabilize soon. Lucky Colour: Cerise. Lucky Number: 8.
MS Dhoni & Co. don traditional attire at Devon Conway's desi pre-wedding party
UPDATED : Apr 20 2022, 22:09 IST
Players from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team graced New Zealand cricketer Devon Conway’s pre-wedding bash. M S Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and others turned up in South Indian attire for the pre-wedding party. Here's a little glimpse of Devon Conway's desi pre-wedding gala.
MS Dhoni & Co. don traditional attires at Devon Conway's desi pre-wedding party
New Zealand cricketer Devon Conway, who is all set to tie the knot, threw a party for his CSK teammates at a star hotel in Mumbai. Credit: CSK
MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and others turned up in South Indian attire for the pre-wedding bash. Credit: CSK
The party saw the presence of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players and staff members. Credit: CSK
Dressed in dhoti kurta, MS Dhoni is seen posing with Devon Conway during his pre-wedding party. Credit: CSK
The pre-wedding party also saw the support staff members of the franchisee attending the party. Credit: CSK
Ruturaj Gaikwad flanked by Narayana Jagadeesan and Hari Nishant. Credit: CSK
The party saw Chennai Super Kings' players in full attendance. Credit: CSK
Devon Conway along with his CSK teammates. Credit: CSK
Devon Conway poses with CSK pacer Chris Jordan at his pre-wedding party. Credit: CSK
Mitchell Santner and Devon Conway pose for a happy picture! Credit: CSK
Moeen Ali poses with Devon Conway at the latter's pre-wedding party. Credit: CSK
Shivam Dube poses with Devon Conway at latter's pre-wedding party. Credit: CSK
In Pics | Demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri
UPDATED : Apr 20 2022, 15:04 IST
After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, bulldozers were deployed in the capital to raze illegal constructions. A demolition drive was carried out by the municipal corporation against the alleged encroachers in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where communal clashes broke out on Hanuman Jayanti. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had ordered status quo on the demolition drive. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana.
In Pics | Demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri
After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, bulldozers were deployed in the capital to raze illegal constructions. A demolition drive was carried out by the municipal corporation against the alleged encroachers in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where communal clashes broke out on Hanuman Jayanti. Credit: PTI Photo
Bulldozers used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
The corporation reportedly sought help from the police to maintain law and order on April 20 and April 21 to take action on illegal construction. Credit: PTI Photo
Police officials and members of security forces oversee the demolition of small illegal retail shops by civic authorities in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had ordered status quo on the demolition drive and agreed to list the matter for hearing on April 21 before an appropriate bench. Credit: PTI Photo
People shift their belongings during an anti-encroachment drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Locals react during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police in Jahangirpuri. Credit: PTI Photo
A bulldozer is used to remove illegal structures in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
People shift their belongings to a safer place during an anti-encroachment drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in Jahangirpuri. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, April 20, 2022: Best pics from around the world
A local resident walks past a building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. Credit: Reuters photo
Vehicles are backed up ahead of a roadblock in the community of Andahuaylillas during a protest against a rise in the cost of living triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, outside of Cuzco. Credit: Reuters photo
Workers ride a towing locomotive along the Panama Canal at the Miraflores Locks. Credit: Reuters photo
A search and rescue team prepares to airlift a body from the Mzinyathi River after heavy rains caused flooding near Durban, South Africa. Credit: Reuters photo
Stranded tourists wait in the village of Machu Picchu, in Peru's Cusco region, on April 19, 2021, as the train service to and from the Machu Picchu Inca citadel has been suspended due to a strike. Credit: AFP Photo
A man wearing a mask arrives at San Francisco international airport, after a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC's public transportation masking order due to Covid-19. Credit: Reuters photo
People attend an event to celebrate the 90th birthday of Colombian artist Fernando Botero at the Museum of Antioquia in Medellin, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - April 20, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 20 2022, 00:37 IST
Today's Horoscope - April 20, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 5.
Taurus: Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 6.
Leo: Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 1.
Virgo: Caution advised in all matters of the heart. Try to think before you act. An aggressive male ruins your day. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 4.
Libra: You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 8.
Scorpio: A perfect day for love and romance. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 5.
Sagittarius: Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 9.
Capricorn: Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 3.
Aquarius: It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 7.
Pisces: Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 6.