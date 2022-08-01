Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 2, 2022

Aries | Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying | Lucky Colour: Ginger | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Don't spend money that you really don't have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long broken friendship | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Teamwork gets the job done. Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your boss is generous with his praise, and not all your colleagues are happy. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A day to feel positive. A reunion with a loved one possible. You will host a party or a party will be held in your honour. Be careful not to show your temper when dealing with the boss | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Dogs and cats get wearable fans to beat Japan's scorching summer
UPDATED : Aug 01 2022, 22:14 IST
World news | News | Technology | summer | Japan |
Amid Japan's blistering summer, a Tokyo clothing maker has teamed up with veterinarians to create a wearable fan for pets, hoping to attract the anxious owners of dogs - or cats - that can't shed their fur coats.
- 1 /6
Dogs and cats get wearable fans to beat Japan's scorching summer Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
Amid the scorching summer heat in Japan, a Tokyo clothing maker has joined hands with veterinarians and has come up with a unique idea to keep pets cool. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
They have come up with a wearable fan for pets that will provide much-needed relief from the scorching heat. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
The device consists of a battery-operated, 80-gram (3-ounce) fan that is attached to a mesh outfit and blows air around an animal's body. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
Rei Uzawa, president of maternity clothing maker Sweet Mommy, says she was motivated to create it after seeing her own pet chihuahua exhausted every time it was taken out for a walk in the scorching summer heat. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
The device debuted in early July and Sweet Mommy has received around 100 orders for the product, Uzawa said. It comes in five different sizes and is priced at 9,900 yen ($74). Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 1, 2022
Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |

Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 1, 2022
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 1, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Don't be too quick to voice your opinion. Listen to others carefully. Not the day to be a pioneer. You can make excellent career moves if you are open to the opportunities that exist | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. A time when new projects can be started | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Be careful of your health and pay attention to any tell-tale signs of illness. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | It’s a time to turn your luck around and it’s a time to combat proactively. There are many chances and benefits lying ahead. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Your meticulous attention to detail pays off today. In romance, stop playing under-dog. Disorganisation or lack of information could frustrate you | Lucky Colour: Off-white | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters You may have a heavy workload today | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within | Lucky Colour: Teal | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Your changing philosophies may lead you into new circles and open doors that will give you a unique outlook on life | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay