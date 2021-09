Tourists wandering along the most famous thoroughfare in Paris viewed the majestic Arc de Triomphe in its temporary guise as an art installation. The monument has been covered in silvery wrapping as a tribute to the late Bulgarian-born artist Christo. Imagined in 1961, "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" was finally brought to life by Christo's nephew, Vladimir Yavatchev, at a cost of about 14 million euros ($16.54 million).