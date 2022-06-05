World Environment Day | With these 5 simple practices, you can help the earth stay green
As the climate crisis is worsening at an alarming rate, this World Environment Day let us pledge to do our part to save the earth. Here are some simple steps which to follow to keep the earth green:
- 1 /6
World Environment Day | With these 5 simple practices, you can help the earth stay green
- 2 /6
Reuse and recycle plastic | While it is ideal to stop using plastic, it has been a part of our lives for a long time. Throwing away your plastic will add to the 6.3 billion tons of plastic trash. Instead, reuse and recycle the plastic that you already have. Like reusing that plastic bottle or container to store your kitchen ingredients! Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
Separate garbage before disposal | Do your bit for the environment with this simple change in your kitchen. Start collecting your dry and wet waste in different containers. You can dispose the dry waste, from which basis the type, it can be recycled and the wet kitchen waste for composting. Credit: iStock Photo
- 4 /6
Carry your own bags | One very simple hack to reduce plastic usage is to carry your own bags for grocery shopping. You don’t need to buy a fancy grocery bag for it, instead reuse what you already have. Credit: iStock Photo
- 5 /6
Avoid food wastage | A lot of food waste goes directly into landfills and rots to produce methane gas, which is a greenhouse gas that is 28 times more harmful than carbon dioxide. Credit: iStock Photo
- 6 /6
Reduce consumption to limit wastage | In your everyday life cultivate the habit to buy fewer products and use only as much as you need. It helps in limiting waste and saving resources for the future generations. Binge shopping or purchases not only harm the environment, they are also detrimental to your own pocket. Credit: iStock Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, June 5, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
Workers who handle disinfectant take off personal protective equipment (PPE) on a street in front of a residential area under a Covid-19 lockdown in the Huangpu district of Shanghai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Estonian driver Ott Tanak steers his Hyundai assisted by his co-driver Martin Jarveoja, across Micky's Jump on June 4, 2022 during the SS15 special near Pattada of the Rally of Sardegna, 5th round of the FIA World Rally Championship. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Jockey Tom Marquand rides Bashkirova (R) to victory in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes on the second day of the Epsom Derby Festival horse racing meeting at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Epsom, south of England. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
People cheer during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace, in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Sir Rod Stewart performs during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace, in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Germany's federal art hall Bundeskunsthalle celebrates its 30th anniversary, in Bonn. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Attendees march to a club to dance at a tea party during a pride rally in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 5, 2022
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 5, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one, could have a happy ending | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A sudden shift in spiritual matters indicated and even an agnostic could turn believer. A sibling brings great joy. Take care to avoid minor injury to face and neck today | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | It is a better day than yesterday for getting things done. your communication skills might not be at their best. Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Someone very special attracts your attention. You feel more adventuresome and may experience an opportunity of a lifetime. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Disharmony at home is stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilise. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, and negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try to keep your emotions under control today. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Trouble is brewing with an associate overseas. A trip will ease the tension between you and your mate. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence | Lucky Colour: Apple red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You are alert, mentally sharp and clear, and your ability to comprehend new concepts is heightened. Don't force your opinions on others unless you want to lose their favour | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Kanpur Violence: 23 arrested and 3 FIRs registered as cops stay alert
A communal clash broke out on Friday evening after members of one community started forcing the closure of shops in the Beconganj area after the Friday prayers. Reportedly, the protest was called against BJP spokesman Nupur Sharma's purported derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad. As many as 23 people have been arrested and 3 FIRs have been registered in the Kanpur violence case.
- 1 /7
Kanpur Violence: Security beefed up, 23 arrested and 3 FIRs registered
- 2 /7
Security was beefed up in the Beconganj, Kanpur following a communal clash that broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
Police conducted a flag march in the locality, a day after clashes broke out between two groups over the market shut down in Kanpur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
‘36 people have been arrested while three FIRs have been made so far. More people are being identified on the basis of the video,’ said Police Commissioner, Vijay Singh Meena. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured during the clashes, the police said. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
A communal clash broke out after members of one community started forcing closure of shops in the Beconganj area after the Friday prayers on May 3. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
After Friday prayers, members of one community started getting the shops closed and the other community protested over this. This led to clashes, followed by stone pelting and brick batting. Sources said that the miscreants had also fired in the air. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IIFA 2022: Bollywood celebrities glam up the green carpet
The 22nd edition of the Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi was a star-studded night. The biggest awards gala of Bollywood was held last night and it was as grand a spectacle. The celebrities went all out with their fashion choices this year, from elegantly carrying gowns to tuxedos and suits, as they put their best foot forward.
- 1 /23
IIFA 2022: Bollywood celebrities glam up the green carpet
- 2 /23
Ananya Panday looked cute in blue on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks 2022. Credit: IIFA
- 3 /23
Jacqueline Fernandez shines bright on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks 2022. Credit: IIFA
- 4 /23
Sara Ali Khan wowed all in black gown at IIFA Rocks 2022. Credit: IIFA
- 5 /23
Divya Khosla Kumar cuts a statuesque figure in a red thigh-high slit dress. Credit: IIFA
- 6 /23
Music Maestro AR Rahman graced the green carpet in a blue suit. Credit: IIFA
- 7 /23
Singer Asees Kaur looks stylish in a pink gown on the green carpet. Credit: IIFA
- 8 /23
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee poses as he walks the green carpet. Credit: IIFA
- 9 /23
Bobby Deol seen posing on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks 2022. Credit: IIFA
- 10 /23
Music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) looks dapper on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks 2022. Credit: IIFA
- 11 /23
'Jersey' star Shahid Kapoor wore designer duo Ashish and Soni creation. Credit: IIFA
- 12 /23
Singer Neha Kakkar raised the style quotient in a red gown. Credit: IIFA
- 13 /23
Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Basu attends IIFA Rocks. Credit: IIFA
- 14 /23
Celebrity couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh look resplendent. Credit: IIFA
- 15 /23
Tiger Shroff looks handsome in a pink suit at IIFA Rocks 2022. Credit: IIFA
- 16 /23
Fardeen Khan, who was away from the limelight, was seen attending IIFA Rocks. Credit: IIFA
- 17 /23
Marathi sensation Sai Tamhankar looks stunning in a black & gold dress on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks. Credit: IIFA
- 18 /23
Rakhi Sawant was seen wearing an all-red pantsuit. Credit: IIFA
- 19 /23
Maniseh Paul looks charming as he graces the green carpet. Credit: IIFA
- 20 /23
Singer Honey Singh made a stylish entry. Credit: IIFA
- 21 /23
Lara Dutta strikes a pose in a shimmer gown. Credit: IIFA
- 22 /23
Sharwari Wagh was seen scorching the green carpet in a white satin gown. Credit: IIFA
- 23 /23
Urvashi Rautela looked bright and beautiful in an orange outfit. Credit: IIFA