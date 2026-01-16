Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Red Fort blast: Delhi court sends 5 accused to jail, extends judicial custody of 2 others

The court also extended the judicial custody of two other accused, Yasir Ahmed Dar and Naseer Bilal Malla.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 14:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsRed FortblastDelhi courtjudicial custodyDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us