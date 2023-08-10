Course trends keep changing, so choose carefully

Engineering and technology courses continue to be the highest in demand, with no Still, there is no assurance that degrees in these streams lead to lucrative long-term careers, mainly if a student has studied in an average college. Campus recruitment in second-tier colleges has decreased significantly in the past few years.

Here are some courses that have been steady for a long time, offer sustained employment potential, and are likely to provide long-term stability:

B.Com, leading to accounts, banking, financial management or investments

B.Sc. in life sciences with openings in environment, wildlife, sustainability, plant pathology and microbiology.

Various paramedical courses ranging from physiotherapy to speech pathology, dialysis technology, dietetics and nutrition, operation theatre technology and many others

BA in language or communication leading to corporate communication, social media, international relations, translations, documentation etc.

BDes - general design or specialisation in fashion, interiors, transport, social media or web page design.

Many students are unaware of highly reputed institutions such as IISc, IISERs, IISST, NLS, NIFT, EFLU and NID, to name just a few. Similarly, not all students know the alternate courses other than engineering offered in IITs, BITS Pilani, NITs, IIITs etc. If you can prepare well and get admission to one of the national-level institutions for any of the above courses, you can be sure of a good start and steady progress in the field of your choice.

Job satisfaction and progress are based on how you perform and how involved you are in your work. This can be ensured if you choose based on your capabilities, aptitude and personality traits. Various courses and career options can be explored by going beyond the publicity of the respective institutions, independently talking to knowledgeable people, browsing neutral and reliable websites, and talking to students of such programmes.

While admissions are closing for most degree courses this academic year, it may not be too late to do an exhaustive search and get admission to the most suitable course and college. And for those taking admissions in future, this is the right time to begin their search and start narrowing down, finally making a priority list so that you are assured of admission in at least one suitable course.