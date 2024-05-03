Explained | How to watch China's launch to the far side of the moon

Chang'e-6 is the latest in a series of Chinese lunar missions designed to orbit or land on the moon. It will be the first probe to bring back samples from the lunar far side.

The first to visit that half of the moon, in 2019, was Chang'e-4, which included a rover to explore the moon's Von Karman crater. One year later, Chang'e-5 gathered nearly 4 pounds of regolith from the moon's near side and brought it to Earth. Scientists in other countries, including some in the United States, recently petitioned to study those samples.

It will take Chang'e-6 about a month after launch to reach the moon's far side, and another month to come back.

An orbiter will circle the moon while the mission's lander descends to the lunar surface. The lander will gather soil from the surface using a mechanical arm and collect a subsurface sample from as far down as 6.5 feet with a drill. A vehicle on the lander will then lift off from the moon, passing the sample on to the orbiter's reentry module for its return back to Earth.