It is pretty clear that by "education" we mean academic excellence, character development, and the cultivation of values. It is the very reason students, while on school premises, are governed by defined rules and regulations, with a fixed timetable and a specific schedule for curricular activities and leisure time. This sets the right tone for students to be disciplined and to mould their minds in ways that best suit the teaching and learning process.

But when students leave campus and step into their homes, they usually don't find such a decent array of time-disciplined activities. Society at large is of less significance to students' development. This disparity between school and non-school settings warrants a candid evaluation. As is evident even from a common-sense perspective, for meaningful training and holistic development, environmental similarities play a pivotal role. The uniformity of a piece of land plays a crucial role in plant growth and fruit production.

A home should be a replica of the school, with effective time management, with parents serving as mentors and teachers. 

Society must play a definitive role in shaping the minds and training of the younger generation, both directly and indirectly. One reason for our rich cultural history is that society played a pivotal role in educating and training young minds.

Religious institutions: In ancient times, religious institutions and their adherents imparted knowledge and guided students in ethical matters, while also providing them with lodging and food. Today, we do not see it being done. It is one of the fundamental duties of every citizen to contribute to the nation's progress, so why does societal contribution in educational development appear to be our glittering past with no relevance today? 

Business centres: Business establishments located in or around a school. They can selflessly share a portion of their income to support private schools that recruit teachers but struggle to pay salaries on time due to irregular fee payments or inadequate infrastructure. Or lend their voluntary services for the betterment of the school? 

Training centres: The society, through its religious institutions or nongovernmental organisations, can collectively develop systems that provide short-term training for students during vacations and holidays. 

Individuals and groups: Skilful and resourceful individuals and groups can visit schools on the occasion of various events; can organise awards ceremonies for the best schools, teachers, and students; can hold academic and sports competitions for students; and can establish libraries and labs, along with sports clubs.

It is just a hint at what society can offer to optimise the cause of education. These are quite familiar pragmatic ways. But to materialise such a dynamic role for society, individuals, and groups, our shared consensus and vision of an ideal society are crucial. Cooperation among religious denominations with diverse cultural backgrounds is possible only when they share a common goal.

A realistic way forward that can unite and inspire people to do much more, beyond their limits, to help society develop as an abode of peace and prosperity. The absence of such a constructive societal role will likely undermine unity and cooperation amid doubt, confusion, and unrest. It is the commonness of the goal that makes us one. This commonality helps us develop mutual trust and positive expectations. What better way than to invite our society to play a decisive role in preparing the next generation for a prosperous and exemplary nation? 

(The author is an academic based in Raichur)