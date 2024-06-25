Experiential learning in environmental science

Experiential learning is an important way in which intelligence and competence are built, as well as key aspects of being a citizen, such as community responsibilities and attention to social concerns. Perhaps within science education, we could expand the role of experiential learning to build scientific capability— going beyond competence and scientific understanding to having additional components of sensitivity to society, scientific curiosity and creativity. Paulo Freire famously argued in ‘A Educação como Espanto’ (Education as amazement) that an intense direct experience like a mesmerising sunrise was crucial for learning.