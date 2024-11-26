Explore dual degrees for better prospects

<p>Most Indian students aspire to get into college after finishing Class 12 and pursue a degree of their choice. Some manage to get what they aim for, while others have to compromise or go for the available alternative. Many are unsure what exactly they wish to study. A few get pulled in two directions and cannot choose between them. They go for whatever is most convenient and continue their studies, wondering whether they are on the right path.</p>.<p>The eligibility for admission to a UGC-recognised degree course is Class 12 from a recognised board of examination in India (and some from abroad, recognised here). Some courses are open only to students who have opted for particular subjects at the +2 level. Only some Open Universities have a procedure for admitting students who have not completed Class 12 if they fulfil certain requirements set by them.</p>.<p>The good news is that if you are ambitious, hardworking, and have wide dreams, you can simultaneously pursue two degrees in the same or diverse fields. This can ensure that you chase your passion and, at the same time, have the required qualifications that will get you traditional, well-paying jobs. This is possible in three different ways:</p>.<p><strong>Integrated courses that run one after another:</strong> For example, BA+Ll.B, BTech+MTech, BSc+BEd, BE+MSc, etc. Some of these integrated courses cut down one year of study, and their advantage is that you do not have to apply for the second course after completing the first one – you are directly admitted to both courses. Many reputed institutions offer these to encourage talented students to aim higher and acquire more knowledge.</p>.<p>Dual degree courses are where the student applies for two degrees at the same level in two fields. This can be done at the same university or two different universities. Since these courses run simultaneously, the student acquires two degrees in the same duration as required for one.</p>.<p><strong>Add-on courses:</strong> These can be professional or vocational and can add value to the basic studies but do not result in university degrees. The most common are B.Com + Chartered Accountancy or Company Secretary, Computer Science Engineering + AI, DS, or other technical courses. Such courses increase the candidate's employability.</p>.<p>Those who wish to enrol on two full-time classroom courses must ensure that the classes and other activities do not overlap in timing.</p>.<p>As far as dual degrees are concerned, many candidates prefer to be admitted to a full-time degree course and opt for a second degree in the stream of their choice through Open University (distance learning) mode. The second degree can even be pursued a little slower, appearing for a few papers at a time, and the fees are comparatively lower. This way, a student can fulfil his desire to combine his passion with practical reality and select a long-term career.</p>.<p>Similarly, open universities like Indira Gandhi National Open University and many others allow students to enrol in two-degree programs in any field. Such students can gain work experience or internships while they complete their graduation.</p>.<p><strong>Twinning programmes:</strong> Another popular alternative is the “twinning” programmes, in which students can study for two to three years in an Indian college and one to two years abroad, thus getting wider exposure and more in-depth learning. If opting for this, you should confirm that Indian authorities recognize the foreign university.</p>.<p>The NEP (which has yet to be fully implemented in some states like Karnataka) has introduced more innovative options, including allowing students to pursue four-year Honors degree programs, after which they can go directly for a PhD without having to do a Master’s program. NEP guidelines also encourage engineering colleges to offer Social Science subjects to technical students. </p>.<p>Remember that all the above options are most suitable for students who are talented and willing to put in extensive hard work since they will need to study much more than those who opt for single degrees. Those willing to do so find certain advantages: acquiring knowledge and skills in two fields makes them more versatile and flexible, increases their career prospects, and saves time since they complete two degrees simultaneously.</p>.<p>Employers generally look for those with a drive and initiative towards wider learning rather than those with very high grades but stuck to one specific field. Parents who are conservative and try to push their wards into “safe” careers can get the best of both passion and stability. The same applies to students with deep interest and talent in non-traditional fields who are apprehensive of going away from those that offer good job openings, at least initially.</p>.<p>Such wide options were not available a few years back. Hence, if you are at an academic crossroads, think deeply, explore, and take up opportunities to fulfil your dreams while pursuing your studies in an established field.</p>