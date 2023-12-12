Factors to consider before deciding to study abroad

Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable surge in Indian students studying abroad. Many students have recognised the valuable opportunity to pursue their education in foreign countries. In 2022, this trend reached new heights, with approximately 7.5 lakh Indians opting for international studies, representing a significant surge compared to previous years.
This trend is not restricted to metropolitan cities alone but extends to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across India. The allure of studying abroad has never been more potent than it is now.
Nevertheless, undertaking this life-changing journey necessitates careful planning and considering various factors. To ensure success on this path, consider aspects that will maximise your study experience.
Best universities for your desired course: Consider countries with universities specialising in your desired field. For example, the United States and the United Kingdom are known for their excellence across various educational disciplines. Germany is highly regarded for its expertise in engineering and sciences, while Australia and Canada provide excellent research opportunities. It is crucial to align your academic interests and career goals when selecting a study destination.
Budgetary factors: Finances are a crucial aspect of your study abroad experience. It’s essential to start by understanding the financial components, such as tuition fees, accommodation expenses, and additional costs like books and health insurance. Many students create a comprehensive budget to account for these expenses. You can explore options like scholarships, part-time employment opportunities, and financial aid to ensure your study abroad plans align with your financial capabilities.
Healthcare considerations: Your health is paramount while studying in another country. Get to know the healthcare costs in your country of residence. Make sure you have your health insurance coverage to address medical requirements.
Career prospects: Studying overseas can considerably impact Your future professional opportunities. Research thoroughly for job opportunities when you graduate in your chosen field. Many foreign universities are highly regarded internationally and have extensive industry contacts. Have a close look at employment data and projections for your desired profession.
Opportunities for extracurricular activities: Don’t forget to consider your interests outside the school besides academics. Explore extracurricular activities and events offered on campus and in the host country. Cultural experiences, sports, clubs, and volunteer work broaden your horizons and foster development.
Cultural aspects to be adopted: Students’ success depends on the quality of their living situation. It is essential to explore options for accommodation, including university dormitories and apartments located off campus. Along with that, successful cultural adjustment is essential for studying abroad successfully. You should be curious about and receptive to the cultures and traditions of your host country.
Restrictions: Under new rules aimed at curbing migration in the UK, only overseas students pursuing research-based programmes like PhDs or research-led master’s courses are permitted to bring dependents. Besides, students must complete their studies before switching to work visas, creating a more distinct separation between academic and professional pathways. Students must be aware of such rules and immigration regulations that can impact them before making a final decision.
Ultimately, a genuinely transformative study abroad experience fulfils, enriches, elevates, and sets you apart in an increasingly competitive global arena.
(The author is the co-founder and CEO of a remittance start-up)