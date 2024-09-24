Financing options for students wanting to go places

Estimation of the loan amount: An incorrect, conservative estimate of education and allied costs to lower the loan burden could mean a shortfall in funds at critical junctures. This could risk a student’s ability to meet basic needs, such as food, transportation, and housing, profoundly impacting their academic performance and overall well-being. On the contrary, over-borrowing for education loans can burden students with excessive EMIs. Do not borrow more than necessary because the bank will give you more. Remember, every dollar you borrow will cost twice as much before you repay the loan. If one is not prepared, this can lead to financial strain and increased stress, hindering one’s long-term financial stability and well-being.