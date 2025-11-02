Menu
Free artificial intelligence courses offered by Ministry of Education

They are available on the SWAYAM web portal, and the curriculum focuses on practical learnings, keeping in mind real-world case studies while prioritising the impact of learning applications.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 09:38 IST
AI in Accounting

AI in Physics

AI for Educators

AI in Chemistry

AI/ML Using Python

Cricket Analytics with AI

Published 02 November 2025, 09:38 IST
