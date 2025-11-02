<p>To provide data science and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">artificial intelligence</a> skills to educators, professionals, and even students, the Ministry of Education (MoE) is offering free courses across finance, sports, science, and education fields. </p><p>They are available on the SWAYAM web portal, and the curriculum focuses on practical learnings, keeping in mind real-world case studies while prioritising the impact of learning applications. Here is a look at the course details:</p>.<p>This course delves into topics related to financial forecasting, detecting frauds, strategic planning, AI models for accounting, and financial analysis. It will provide insights into the combinations of technology and financing. </p>.<p>From learning about basics of machine learning, to hands on laboratory work, the course offers curriculum on experimental physics using AI technology. It also provides interactive sessions to understand impact of AI in the field of physics. </p>.Explained | What is Grokipedia, Musk's AI alternative to human-edited Wikipedia.<p>To empower educators with skills to integrate AI into their learning and teaching material, this course looks into tools and techniques to gain an understanding into student interactions and pedagogy management. </p>.<p>It allows students pursuing science in their under graduation to integrate AI in their chemistry topics. Such as, to use coding to design drugs, study reactions, and conduct experiments to explore molecular properties. </p>.<p>To learn more about Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, it provides a comprehensive course introducing the Python model as a programming language for data science to understand aspects of data visualisation, linear algebra, statistics and optimisation.</p>.<p>For students interested in learning the integration of sports and technology, this helps understand the fundamentals of sports analytics. Based on foundational learning about Python and data sciences, and using an approach of case studies, it includes data visualisation techniques and use of technology in the field of cricket. </p>