ICSE, ISC results declared; girls outperform boys

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced results for the ICSE and ISC Examinations Year 2024 on Monday, according to news agency ANI.
2,695 schools presented their candidates for the ICSE (Class X) Year 2024 Examination.
82.48 per cent (2,223) schools attained 100 per cent pass percentage.
1,366 schools presented candidates for the ISC (Class XII) Year 2024 Examination.
66.18 per cent (904) of the schools attained 100 per cent pass percentage.
Girls have outperformed boys in both ICSE (with 99.65 per cent passing compared to 99.31 per cent for boys) and ISC (with 98.92 per cent passing compared to 97.53 per cent for boys).
Published 06 May 2024, 06:05 IST