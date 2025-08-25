<p>New Delhi: The Centre has withdrawn the Z category <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=CRPF">CRPF</a> security provided to Delhi Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rekha%20Gupta">Rekha Gupta</a>, days after she was accorded the cover following an attack on her, official sources said on Monday.</p><p>Her security has been entrusted to Delhi Police again, they said.</p><p>Gupta, 51, was attacked by a man on August 20 morning during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area, with her office terming the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".</p><p>A day later, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing was asked by the Union home ministry to extend its cover to her as part of Z category protection protocol of the Centre.</p>.Delhi CM attack case: Second accused nabbed.<p>The CRPF cover has been withdrawn and Delhi Police is now providing security to the Delhi CM, sources told PTI.</p><p>The orders for extending the CRPF cover were to be issued formally by the Centre but there was a change of plan and finally the orders for withdrawal were issued, they said.</p><p>Delhi Police has arrested two persons till now as part of the investigation into the attack on the CM. This includes prime accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji (41), an auto-rickshaw driver and resident of Rajkot in Gujarat. </p>