Identifying handwriting anxieties

Handwriting and emotions

Anxiety and stress can manifest as shaky handwriting, excess pen pressure or difficulties with processing thoughts and putting them down on paper. Pre-term babies, children with attention deficit or hyperactivity, children who experience trauma and those with chronic sickness may experience handwriting difficulties.

Writing anxiety is often seen in children due to pressure, expectations, environment and the task itself. It is important to meet a child psychologist to understand how to help the child in this situation, as it is manageable with intervention.

(The author is a cognitive psychologist and special educator based in Bengaluru)