Study Abroad: A guide to studying in Germany's Bavaria

Bavaria, one of the most beautiful states in Germany, is home to some of the world's finest universities and research institutes. Most Bavarian universities are state-owned, and as education is highly subsidised by the Bavarian state, they do not charge tuition fees.
International students are required to only pay a nominal administrative fee.
Bavarian Universities are known for their high-quality education standards and pioneering research in state-of-the-art facilities. The government also offers several grants and funding opportunities for international students.
The close cooperation between academia and industry has made Bavaria one of the strongest economies in Europe. Students who pursue their education in Bavaria have access to the best internship opportunities, practical experience, and career prospects, as all the top international companies are based there.
The German education system in Bavaria has three types of universities: Research Universities, Universities of Applied sciences, and Universities of Arts.
University of Augsburg, University of Bamberg, University of Bayreuth, Catholic University of Eichstätt-Ingolstadt, Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU), Ludwig-Maximilians-University München (LMU), Technical University of Munich (TUM), Munich School of Philosophy, Bundeswehr University Munich, University of Technology Nuremberg (UTN), University of Passau, University of Regensburg and Julius-Maximilians-University Würzburg (JMU) are among the best research universities in the world.
The Bavarian Universities of Applied Sciences, known for their engineering programmes, use a practice-oriented study approach. Popular subjects include AI and Data Science, Renewable Energy and Environmental Technologies, Sustainability, Mobility, Digital Health, Logistics, Automation, and Robotics.
Polymer and Colloid Science, Molecular Biosciences, Ecology and Environmental Sciences, Advanced Materials, High Pressure and High-Temperature Research, Nonlinear Dynamics, Cultural Encounters and Transcultural Processes, Innovation and Consumer Protection, Food and Health Sciences, Energy Research and Energy Technology are other sought-after courses. These programmes are all offered in English.
Even though most Bavarians speak English, learning German helps you fit in with the locals and compete in the job market. If you want to go to Germany for higher studies, go to your nearest Goethe Institute and enrol in German lessons. Having German language certificates will strengthen your application.
University of Arts offers music, drama, filmmaking, television, painting, and fine arts courses.
Bavarian cities are steeped in history and culture. They have scenic landscapes, breathtaking views, world heritage sites, museums, castles, churches, palaces, and excellent sports and leisure facilities, making Bavaria the best destination for international students.
If the above information piqued your interest in going to Bavaria, here is what you must do next. Go to the DAAD website and identify a university and a course. For both Master’s and undergrad programs, there are generally two intakes. The application period for winter intake starts in September/October, begins in early May, and ends on July 15.
Applications are open from early December to January 15 for the summer intake starting in March/April. The application process is through UNI ASSIST. You must submit an online application and upload all your transcripts, passport copy, passport photo, letter of motivation, resume, test scores like IELTS or TOEFL, GRE for graduate applicants, and German language certificates. Getting an offer letter from the university generally takes 4 to 6 weeks.
Once you get an offer, it is best to book your accommodation. Shared accommodation in private flats or houses and Halls of residence (dormitories) are the most popular and affordable options.
Life in Bavaria is very affordable. Food and drinks in Germany are much cheaper than in most European countries. With the lowest crime rates in Germany, Bavaria is a safe destination for international students.
(The author is an academic counsellor. If you have queries, send them to dhcareers@deccanherald.co.in with STUDY ABROAD in the subject)