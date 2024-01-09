What to expect in Ireland: Jobs, work visa and more

Ireland allows students to stay and work after completing their studies. The country’s growing economy offers job opportunities to students after graduation. Undergraduate and master's degree students who complete their studies at an Irish higher education institution can avail of the stay-back option, which allows them to stay in Ireland for a specific period after completing their studies to search for employment. The duration of this stay-back option is generally up to 24 months. For PhD graduates, it is up to 36 months.