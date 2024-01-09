What to expect in Ireland: Jobs, work visa and more

Recently, many Indian students have been opting for Ireland as a destination for higher studies. There are many reasons for this. Ireland has several prestigious universities and colleges known for their academic excellence and cutting-edge research programmes. English is the primary language of instruction, making it accessible to international students.
Ireland allows students to stay and work after completing their studies. The country’s growing economy offers job opportunities to students after graduation. Undergraduate and master's degree students who complete their studies at an Irish higher education institution can avail of the stay-back option, which allows them to stay in Ireland for a specific period after completing their studies to search for employment. The duration of this stay-back option is generally up to 24 months. For PhD graduates, it is up to 36 months.
The post-study work visa introduced by the Irish government, also known as the "graduate route,” is not linked to any specific job offer, making it more flexible for graduates to find employment in their field of study.
The country, known for its safety, rich cultural heritage and vibrant cities, makes one feel secure while providing a diverse and enjoyable experience.
Many universities in Ireland offer scholarships and financial support for international students. These are some of the top universities in Ireland and some popular courses offered by them:
Trinity College Dublin (TCD): Computer Science, Business, Engineering, Medicine, Law, and Arts & Humanities.
University College Dublin (UCD): Business, Medicine, Engineering, Agriculture, Arts, and Social Sciences.
University College Cork (UCC): Medicine, Business, Engineering, Science, Arts, and Law.
National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG): Medicine, Business, Engineering, Science, Arts, and Law.
Dublin City University (DCU): Computer Science, Business, Engineering, Communications, and Law.
University of Limerick (UL): Engineering, Business, Science, Arts, and Health Sciences.
Maynooth University: Computer Science, Business, Arts, Science, and Law.
Tuition fees: The fees for undergraduate programmes for international students typically range from €10,000 to €25,000 per year. However, some courses, particularly medicine or engineering, may have higher fees.
Living expense: This varies widely, but on average, one should budget around €7,000 to €12,000 per year for accommodation, food, transportation, and other personal expenses.
The above factors, among others, make Ireland an attractive destination for higher education.