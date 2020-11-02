Bihar Polls: Not risen from the roots, can't deliver, J P Nadda targets Tejashwi Yadav

Asserting that the NDA faces no challenge in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020, BJP president J P Nadda said that people want development which only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “an experienced sober person committed to good governance” Nitish Kumar can ensure.

Attacking RJD leader and the Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Nadda said in an interview to The Indian Express, that there is “no expectation” from him.

"They have not risen from the roots. They don’t know the problems. They are tutored, they can’t deliver. They are not honest to the cause. He has not attended (the House) as Leader of Opposition in the last year… (just) one day of the Budget Session."

"How are you going to explain it? This speaks volumes about (his) arrogance… feudalism, (his) disrespect for democracy," Nadda told the publication.

Earlier this week, targeting the RJD and the Congress, two key constituents of the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, Nadda had accused the two parties of creating obstacles in the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. He had also alleged that the RJD is known for "anarchy" and the Congress is an "anti-national party".

Tejashwi, in the meanwhile, has scaled up the intensity of his campaign and has been addressing rallies every day since the voting for phase 1 of the election on October 28. He has kept his focus on his promise of 10 lakh jobs, while also assailing Kumar over a record "46.6 per cent unemployment", poor status of education and health facilities, the handling of the coronavirus crisis among other things.

On Tejashwi's promise of 10 lakh jobs drawing the attention of voters, J P Nadda told the publication that it is only a particular section of "committed voters."

"It’s not a crowd. It is the committed voters of one particular style who have been with them for the past 20 years. When they (gather), others understand what is going to happen in Bihar. The same people, same supporters… Usse jyada koi nahin aata (No one beyond that). Biharis know that if these people come again, the same things are going to happen. There has been no change in the RJD’s character," he said.

Nadda also said that Nitish Kumar's popularity, as compared to 2010, has significantly risen because of the JD(U)-BJP alliance.

Voting for phase two of the Bihar Assembly elections will begin at 7 am on November 3. The third and final round of voting will take place on November 7 and the counting of votes on November 10.

(With agency inputs)

