BJP getting befitting reply for torturing students, women in Delhi: Mamata Banerjee

'BJP got reply for torturing students, women in Delhi'

The West Bengal CM said that one state after another was slipping out of the BJP's grip, and the party would soon lose all states under its control

PTI
PTI, Bankura ,
  • Feb 11 2020, 16:06pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 16:14pm ist
Chief minister of West Bengal state and leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee (C) along with party supporters speaks after completing a mass rally to protest against the new citizenship law in Siliguri on January 3, 2020. (AFP Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday mocked the BJP over its imminent defeat in Delhi assembly polls, and said the saffron party got a "befitting reply" for torturing students and women in the national capital.

Addressing a rally here, she said one state after another was slipping out of the BJP's grip, and the party would soon lose all states under its control.

 


"The BJP tortured students and women in Delhi. The party got a befitting reply in Delhi assembly polls. It will face similar results in 2021 assembly polls in Bengal. Only development initiatives will click (with people), CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected," she said at a rally in Bankura.

