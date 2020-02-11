BJP getting befitting reply for torturing students, women in Delhi: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday mocked the BJP over its imminent defeat in Delhi assembly polls, and said the saffron party got a "befitting reply" for torturing students and women in the national capital.

Addressing a rally here, she said one state after another was slipping out of the BJP's grip, and the party would soon lose all states under its control.





"The BJP tortured students and women in Delhi. The party got a befitting reply in Delhi assembly polls. It will face similar results in 2021 assembly polls in Bengal. Only development initiatives will click (with people), CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected," she said at a rally in Bankura.